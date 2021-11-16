MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Nov 16/21

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Sam Hughes (5-3) vs Luana Pinheiro (9-1) – UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate – Nov 20th

Lupita Godinez (6-2) vs Loma Lookboonme (6-2) – UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate – Nov 20th

Mickey Gall (7-3) vs Alex Morono (20-7) – UFC on ESPN: Font vs Aldo – Dec 4th

Erin Blanchfield (7-1) vs Miranda Maverick (9-3) – UFC 269 – Dec 11th

Eryk Anders (14-5) vs Andre Muniz (21-4) – UFC 269 – Dec 11th

Stephen Thompson (16-5-1) vs Belal Muhammad (19-3) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus – Dec 18th

Angela Hill (13-10) vs Amanda Lemos (10-1-1) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus – Dec 18th

Diego Ferreira (17-4) vs Mateusz Gamrot (19-1) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus – Dec 18th

Viacheslav Borshchev (5-1) vs Dakota Bush (8-3) – UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze – Jan 15th

Michel Pereira (26-10, 2 NC) vs Muslim Salikhov (18-2) – UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze – Jan 15th

Warlley Alves (14-5) vs Jack Della Maddalena (10-2) – UFC 270 – Jan 22nd

Kay Hansen (7-4) vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (6-1) – UFC 270 – Jan 22nd

Bryan Battle (6-1) vs Tresean Gore (3-0) – UFC Fight Night 201 – Feb 5th

Malcolm Gordon (13-5) vs Denys Bondar (16-3) – UFC Fight Night 201 – Feb 5th

Middleweight Championship: Israel Adesanya (21-1) vs Robert Whittaker (24-5) – UFC 271 – Feb 12th

Casey O’Neill (8-0) vs Roxanne Modafferi (25-20) – UFC 271 – Feb 12th

Orion Cosce (7-1) vs Mike Diamond (4-0) – UFC 271 – Feb 12th

Carlos Ulberg (3-1) vs Fabio Cherant (7-3) – UFC 271 – Feb 12th

Ronnie Lawrence (7-1) vs Mana Martinez (9-2) – UFC 271 – Feb 12th

Maxim Grishin (31-9-2) vs Ed Herman (25-15) – UFC 271 – Feb 12th

Chas Skelly (18-3-1) vs Mark Striegl (18-3) – UFC Fight Night 202 – Feb 19th

Kyle Daukaus (10-2) vs Julian Marquez (9-2) – UFC Fight Night 202 – Feb 19th

Nasrat Haqparast (13-4) vs John Makdessi (18-7) – UFC Fight Night 202 – Feb 19th

Mario Bautista (8-2) vs Khalid Taha (13-4) – UFC Fight Night 202 – Feb 19th

Thiago Santos (22-9) vs Magomed Ankalaev (16-1) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev – Mar 12th

Tom Aspinall (11-2) vs Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-6) – UFC Fight Night TBA – Mar 19th

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)