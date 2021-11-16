MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Nov 16/21

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Sam Hughes (5-3) vs Luana Pinheiro (9-1) – UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate – Nov 20th
Lupita Godinez (6-2) vs Loma Lookboonme (6-2) – UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate – Nov 20th
Mickey Gall (7-3) vs Alex Morono (20-7) – UFC on ESPN: Font vs Aldo – Dec 4th
Erin Blanchfield (7-1) vs Miranda Maverick (9-3) – UFC 269 – Dec 11th
Eryk Anders (14-5) vs Andre Muniz (21-4) – UFC 269 – Dec 11th
Stephen Thompson (16-5-1) vs Belal Muhammad (19-3) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus – Dec 18th
Angela Hill (13-10) vs Amanda Lemos (10-1-1) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus – Dec 18th
Diego Ferreira (17-4) vs Mateusz Gamrot (19-1) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus – Dec 18th
Viacheslav Borshchev (5-1) vs Dakota Bush (8-3) – UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze – Jan 15th
Michel Pereira (26-10, 2 NC) vs Muslim Salikhov (18-2) – UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze – Jan 15th
Warlley Alves (14-5) vs Jack Della Maddalena (10-2) – UFC 270 – Jan 22nd
Kay Hansen (7-4) vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (6-1) – UFC 270 – Jan 22nd
Bryan Battle (6-1) vs Tresean Gore (3-0) – UFC Fight Night 201 – Feb 5th
Malcolm Gordon (13-5) vs Denys Bondar (16-3) – UFC Fight Night 201 – Feb 5th
Middleweight Championship: Israel Adesanya (21-1) vs Robert Whittaker (24-5) – UFC 271 – Feb 12th
Casey O’Neill (8-0) vs Roxanne Modafferi (25-20) – UFC 271 – Feb 12th
Orion Cosce (7-1) vs Mike Diamond (4-0) – UFC 271 – Feb 12th
Carlos Ulberg (3-1) vs Fabio Cherant (7-3) – UFC 271 – Feb 12th
Ronnie Lawrence (7-1) vs Mana Martinez (9-2) – UFC 271 – Feb 12th
Maxim Grishin (31-9-2) vs Ed Herman (25-15) – UFC 271 – Feb 12th
Chas Skelly (18-3-1) vs Mark Striegl (18-3) – UFC Fight Night 202 – Feb 19th
Kyle Daukaus (10-2) vs Julian Marquez (9-2) – UFC Fight Night 202 – Feb 19th
Nasrat Haqparast (13-4) vs John Makdessi (18-7) – UFC Fight Night 202 – Feb 19th
Mario Bautista (8-2) vs Khalid Taha (13-4) – UFC Fight Night 202 – Feb 19th
Thiago Santos (22-9) vs Magomed Ankalaev (16-1) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev – Mar 12th
Tom Aspinall (11-2) vs Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-6) – UFC Fight Night TBA – Mar 19th
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)