Miesha Tate Career Earnings

(partial Strikeforce & full UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Strikeforce: Melendez vs Thomson – Jun 27/08 – W( Maxwell) – $1,500 ($1,000 to show, $500 win bonus)

Strikeforce Challengers: Johnson vs Mahe – Mar 26/10 – W (Gurgel) – $5,000 ($3,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce Challengers: Riggs vs Taylor – Aug 13/10 – W (Kujala) – $8,000 ($4,000 to show, $4,000 win bonus) & W (Akano) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Tate vs Rousey – Mar 3/12 – L (Rousey) – $19,000

Strikeforce: Rousey vs Kaufman – Aug 18/12 – W( Kedzie) – $38,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus)

TUF 17 Finale – Apr 13/13 – L (Zingano) – $78,000 ($28,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 168 – Dec 28/13 – L (Rousey) – $103,000 ($28,000 to show, $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC on Fox: Werdum vs Browne – Apr 19/14 – W (Carmouche) – $56,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Nelson – Sept 20/14 – W (Nakai) – $66,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus)*

UFC 183 – Jan 31/15 – W (McMann) – $76,000 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Dillashaw vs Barao 2 – Jul 25/15 – W (Eye) – $89,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 196 – Mar 5/16 – W (Holm) – $172,000 ($46,000 to show, $46,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 200 – Jul 9/16 – L (Nunes) – $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 205 – Nov 12/16 – L (Pennington) – $60,000 ($50,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Moises – Jul 17/21 – W (Reneau) – $261,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate – Nov 20/21 – L (Vieira) – $121,000 ($110,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,703,500