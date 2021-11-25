Top Ten Earning MMA Featherweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
(updated after UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate)
Top Ten Earning Featherweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Max Holloway*
|$ 420,000
|$ 210,000
|$ 210,000
|2
|Alexander Volkanovski*
|$ 400,000
|$ 400,000
|$ –
|3
|Brian Ortega*
|$ 250,000
|$ 250,000
|$ –
|3
|Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire (Bellator)
|$ 250,000
|$ 250,000
|$ –
|5
|Cub Swanson*
|$ 200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|5
|Yair Rodriguez*
|$ 200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|7
|Edson Barboza*
|$ 190,000
|$ 95,000
|$ 95,000
|8
|Chan Sung Jung*
|$ 160,000
|$ 80,000
|$ 80,000
|9
|A.J. McKee (Bellator)
|$ 150,000
|$ 150,000
|$ –
|9
|Alex Caceres*
|$ 150,000
|$ 75,000
|$ 75,000
|9
|Shane Burgos*
|$ 150,000
|$ 75,000
|$ 75,000
Other weight classes:
Women’s
Flyweights
Bantamweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights