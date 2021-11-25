Top Ten Earning Women's MMA Fighters

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
(updated after UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate)
Top Ten Earning Women’s Fighters
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Amanda Nunes*
|$ 450,000
|$ 350,000
|$ 100,000
|2
|Valentina Shevchenko*
|$ 350,000
|$ 350,000
|$ –
|3
|Cris Cyborg (Bellator)
|$ 250,000
|$ 250,000
|$ –
|4
|Holly Holm*
|$ 220,000
|$ 160,000
|$ 60,000
|4
|Miesha Tate*
|$ 220,000
|$ 110,000
|$ 110,000
|4
|Rose Namajunas*
|$ 220,000
|$ 110,000
|$ 110,000
|7
|Carla Esparza*
|$ 140,000
|$ 70,000
|$ 70,000
|7
|Jessica Andrade*
|$ 140,000
|$ 70,000
|$ 70,000
|7
|Katlyn Chookagian*
|$ 140,000
|$ 70,000
|$ 70,000
|7
|Lauren Murphy
|$ 140,000
|$ 70,000
|$ 70,000
|7
|Mackenzie Dern*
|$ 140,000
|$ 70,000
|$ 70,000
