Top ten earning women's fighters in mixed martial arts Top Ten Earning Women’s MMA Fighters | The Sports Daily
MMA Manifesto

Top Ten Earning Women's MMA Fighters

ufc-womens-feather-bantamweights-rankings-sept-6-19ufc-womens-feather-bantamweights-rankings-sept-6-19

Top Ten Earning Women's MMA Fighters

MMA Manifesto

Top Ten Earning Women's MMA Fighters

By November 25, 2021 12:45 am

By |

Feb 8, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Valentina Shevchenko (red gloves) after her win against Katlyn Chookagian (not pictured) during UFC 247 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate)

 

Top Ten Earning Women’s Fighters

 Total    Show   Win Bonus 
1 Amanda Nunes*  $   450,000  $   350,000  $    100,000
2 Valentina Shevchenko*  $   350,000  $   350,000  $            –
3 Cris Cyborg (Bellator)  $   250,000  $   250,000  $            –
4 Holly Holm*  $   220,000  $   160,000  $      60,000
4 Miesha Tate*  $   220,000  $   110,000  $    110,000
4 Rose Namajunas*  $   220,000  $   110,000  $    110,000
7 Carla Esparza*  $   140,000  $     70,000  $      70,000
7 Jessica Andrade*  $   140,000  $     70,000  $      70,000
7 Katlyn Chookagian*  $   140,000  $     70,000  $      70,000
7 Lauren Murphy  $   140,000  $     70,000  $      70,000
7 Mackenzie Dern*  $   140,000  $     70,000  $      70,000

Other weight classes:

Flyweights
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home