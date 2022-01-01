Top Ten Earning MMA Heavyweights

Top Ten Earning Heavyweights
(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
(updated after UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus)
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Stipe Miocic*
|$750,000
|$ 750,000
|$ –
|2
|Francis Ngannou*
|$500,000
|$ 500,000
|$ –
|3
|Ciryl Gane*
|$350,000
|$ 350,000
|$ –
|4
|Andrei Arlovski*
|$340,000
|$ 340,000
|$ –
|5
|Derrick Lewis*
|$320,000
|$ 160,000
|$ 160,000
|6
|Ben Rothwell*
|$280,000
|$ 140,000
|$ 140,000
|7
|Alexander Volkov*
|$200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|7
|Curtis Blaydes*
|$200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|7
|Greg Hardy*
|$200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|7
|Marcin Tybura*
|$200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|7
|Ovince Saint Preux*
|$200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
