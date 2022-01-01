eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Top Ten Earning MMA Heavyweights

Jeff Fox
Last updated

 

Top Ten Earning Heavyweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

Mar 27, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Francis Ngannou of Cameroon reacts after his victory over Stipe Miocic in their UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus)

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Stipe Miocic*  $750,000  $     750,000  $           –
2 Francis Ngannou*  $500,000  $     500,000  $           –
3 Ciryl Gane*  $350,000  $     350,000  $           –
4 Andrei Arlovski*  $340,000  $     340,000  $           –
5 Derrick Lewis*  $320,000  $     160,000  $   160,000
6 Ben Rothwell*  $280,000  $     140,000  $   140,000
7 Alexander Volkov*  $200,000  $     100,000  $   100,000
7 Curtis Blaydes*  $200,000  $     100,000  $   100,000
7 Greg Hardy*  $200,000  $     100,000  $   100,000
7 Marcin Tybura*  $200,000  $     100,000  $   100,000
7 Ovince Saint Preux*  $200,000  $     100,000  $   100,000

About Jeff Fox

Jeff Fox is a veteran sportswriter with over a decade experience, mainly concentrating on mixed martial arts and basketball. He is the editor-in-chief of The MMA Manifesto.

