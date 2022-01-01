Top Ten Earning MMA Heavyweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus)

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Stipe Miocic* $750,000 $ 750,000 $ – 2 Francis Ngannou* $500,000 $ 500,000 $ – 3 Ciryl Gane* $350,000 $ 350,000 $ – 4 Andrei Arlovski* $340,000 $ 340,000 $ – 5 Derrick Lewis* $320,000 $ 160,000 $ 160,000 6 Ben Rothwell* $280,000 $ 140,000 $ 140,000 7 Alexander Volkov* $200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000 7 Curtis Blaydes* $200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000 7 Greg Hardy* $200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000 7 Marcin Tybura* $200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000 7 Ovince Saint Preux* $200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000

