Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3 has officially been announced. The pair of British heavyweight rivals will face off for the third time on December 3rd, with the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London looking like the venue. Boxing fans are outraged that this fight has been made, and completely underwhelmed as Fury vs Joshua looked like it could happen. Instead, we have this joke of a fight.

The first fight was an easy unanimous decision victory for Fury. The second was a mismatch as Chisora retired on his stool half way through the fight. So, the begging question is what is the point in a third fight between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora> It’s a mismatch.

Fury vs Chisora 3 Officially Announced For December 3rd

It has been officially confirmed that Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora will headline at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 3rd for the WBC World Heavyweight Title.

This is the third fight between the pair, with Fury having already beaten ‘Del Boy’ on two occasions previously. Fury has both a points and stoppage win over his British rival, which begs the question of why a trilogy fight is necessary.

Here is how Fury announced the fight was official:

It’s fair to say that boxing fans aren’t exactly excited for this fight. Having already seen the fight on two occasions in 2011 and 2014, there really is no need to see this fight again. Yes, it’s a rivalry between two of Britain’s most popular heavyweights, but it is a mismatch.

Fury was far too good for Chisora the first and second time around, so what do fans expect the third time around? Fury was nowhere near as good as he is now when they fought before. It could be argued that Chisora was in his prime around the time of the second fight, and is well past his best now.

All of these factors mixed with the disappointment of not getting Tyson Fury versus either Anthony Joshua, Joe Joyce or Oleksandr Usyk, have made this fight announcement a bit of a joke.

Twitter Reaction To Fury vs Chisora 3 Announcement

It’s fair to say that the general consensus on Twitter is that this fight is a complete joke. Fury has already comprehensively beaten Chisora twice before, who is nearing the end of his career, with Fury being better than ever right now. The fact the fight has been made greatly frustrated a lot of boxing fans. Especially after we thought we were going to see Tyson Fury fight Anthony Joshua this year.

Here is how the fight announcement has gone down on Twitter:

What a let down. — Lewis Henderson (@Lew_Henderson) October 20, 2022

Literally no one but Fury, Chisora and Warren want this fight. Embarsssing. — redwhitegooner (@RedWhite_Gooner) October 20, 2022

Embarrassing — FEMI 4.0 (@Fahazhan10) October 20, 2022

Joshua wilder and usyk were available, and you give chisora a payday and still try claim that you’re the best of all time. You are a bum and a fraud. — Arrpucks (@arrpucks) October 20, 2022

Should be boycotted no one wants this fight cop out from Fury — Kemp (@kemp_josh7) October 20, 2022

Fury vs Chisora 3 Betting Odds

Here are some early odds for the trilogy bout between Fury and Chisora on December 3rd.

