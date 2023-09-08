NFL News and Rumors

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Signs Five-Year Extension, Becomes Highest Paid Player In NFL

Dan Girolamo
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has agreed to a five-year, $275 million extension, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Signs Five-Year Extension

Burrow’s five-year deal includes $219.01 million guaranteed.

With the $275 million extension, Burrow becomes the highest-paid player in league history with an annual salary of $55 million.

Burrow passes the $262.5 million extension (52.5 million annually) signed by Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Joe Burrow And The Cincinnati Bengals Have Super Bowl Aspirations

With Burrow signing the extension, the Bengals now have their star quarterback locked up for the foreseeable future.

Burrow has helped Cincinnati become one of the best teams in the NFL, reaching the AFC Championship the last two seasons.

In 2021, the Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to reach Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals eventually lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

In 2022, the Bengals lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship in a rematch from the game a season prior.

In four seasons, Burrow has thrown for 11,774 yards, 82 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions.

Burrow, who has been dealing with a calf injury the past few weeks, is expected to start in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.

 

 

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
