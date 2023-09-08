Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has agreed to a five-year, $275 million extension, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Signs Five-Year Extension

🚨 🚨 🚨 Sources: The #Bengals and star QB Joe Burrow have a huge new deal, as he’s set to be the new highest paid QB in the NFL. Right before the season, Burrow and Cincy get their long-awaited deal. He gets his 5-year, $275M deal. pic.twitter.com/UYCDVsK3Sc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2023

Burrow’s five-year deal includes $219.01 million guaranteed.

With the $275 million extension, Burrow becomes the highest-paid player in league history with an annual salary of $55 million.

Burrow passes the $262.5 million extension (52.5 million annually) signed by Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Joe Burrow is now the fourth quarterback this off-season to sign a market resetting contract extension: 🏈 Joe Burrow: 5-years, $275M

🏈 Justin Herbert: 5-years, $262.5M

🏈 Jalen Hurts: 5-years, $255M

🏈 Lamar Jackson: 5-years, $260M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2023

Joe Burrow And The Cincinnati Bengals Have Super Bowl Aspirations

With Burrow signing the extension, the Bengals now have their star quarterback locked up for the foreseeable future.

Burrow has helped Cincinnati become one of the best teams in the NFL, reaching the AFC Championship the last two seasons.

In 2021, the Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to reach Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals eventually lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

In 2022, the Bengals lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship in a rematch from the game a season prior.

In four seasons, Burrow has thrown for 11,774 yards, 82 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions.

Burrow, who has been dealing with a calf injury the past few weeks, is expected to start in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.

Joe Burrow is the first of three core offensive extensions that the Bengals have prioritized. The others: 🏈Tee Higgins is going into the final year of his deal. 🏈Ja’Marr Chase becomes extension eligible next offseason. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2023

NFL Betting Guides 2023