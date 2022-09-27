Floyd Mayweather Announces Next Boxing Exhibition Against KSI’s Brother Deji

Former undefeated professional boxer and and legend of the game, Floyd Mayweather, has announced his next exhibition fight against YouTube star and brother of KSI, Deji. The fight will go down on November 13th at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

After his latest exhibition victory against former two-time world champion in MMA, Mikuru Asakura, ‘Money’ is returning to the ring in less than two months time, hoping to make light work of yet another opponent.

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Announced For November 13th in Dubai

Next up for Floyd Mayweather on his boxing exhibition roller-coaster is a fight against social media star, Deji, who has over 10 million subscribers on video platform YouTube.

Mayweather, who retired from professional boxing five years ago after getting to 50-0 and never having suffered defeat, will take part in his fifth exhibition fight against Deji since his retirement.

The former five-division world champion has fought the likes of YouTube sensation, Logan Paul, former sparring partner, Don Moore and Japanese kickboxing sensation, Tenshin Nasukawa. Of course Mayweather’s fourth exhibition was just last weekend, when he knocked out Mikuru Asakura in just two rounds.

Mayweather made short work of his two-time MMA world champion opponent, and will be hopeful of a similar result on November 13th in Dubai when he faces Deji.

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Breakdown and Preview

To give you a bit of context about Mayweather’s next opponent, Deji is a YouTube sensation with over 10 million subscribers. He is the brother of social media start turned boxer, KSI, and has had a few of exhibition fights himself before this big one against arguably one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Mayweather is now 45-years-old, but continues to earn a fortune from boxing exhibitions, advertisement, sponsorship and endorsements. Is there any wonder Mayweather crops up near the top of Forbes money list every year?

The event on November 13th in Dubai is being hosted by Global Titans Fight Series. The fight will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena, which has previously seen world championship boxing. It isn’t known as of yet what the undercard will look like, but we fully expect there to be a lot more exhibitions and celebrity match-ups on the card too.

Who knows, Deji’s brother, KSI, may ever feature on the bill with his brother, just like the pair did at the O2 Arena in London in August.

Deji was last seen in the ring when he defeated fellow YouTuber Yousef ‘Fousey’ Erakat last month via a third-round stoppage. This was Deji’s first ever win in the boxing ring, after losing his first three fights consecutively.

Most notably, Deji’s first experience in the ring was in 2018 when he was emphatically knocked out by none other than Jake Paul, who has gone on to spearhead the whole YouTube/celebrity boxing rise.

Mayweather is excited at the prospect of fighting Deji, and looks forward to being part of a history, iconic event:

“I am delighted to bring this incredible boxing experience to Dubai. Global Titans will give fans an unrivalled boxing match with a huge undercard.

“It is an honour to be a part of such an iconic event in an iconic city, and I would like to thank the Global Titans team for reaching out to me and giving back so much to the sport I love,” said Mayweather.

Deji is also excited at the prospect of headlining this show in Dubai, and is over the moon to be facing someone of the calibre of Mayweather:

“It’s a privilege to be headlining this phenomenal spectacle in Dubai, against the all-time great Floyd Mayweather. This is going to be fun!”

Social Media Reaction To Mayweather vs Deji Announcement

Tommy Fury's next fight will reportedly take place on the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather vs Deji exhibition on Nov 13th in Dubai – Paul Bamba is Fury's likely opponent. [According to @BoxingScene] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 27, 2022

What mockery this sport has become 😔 — Ben (@unrealfury) September 26, 2022

cant believe the best boxer of all time is facing Floyd Mayweather — Rogga Bogga Johnson (@BoggaRogga) September 26, 2022

Bro won one fight and went straight to the final boss — ツ (@Cloudstwr) September 26, 2022

THIS IS HUGE. Fair play 👏 — Sidemen Updates (@sidemenupdated) September 26, 2022

Betting Odds For Mayweather vs Deji

Already claimed the various Mayweather vs Deji boxing betting offers? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets from our offshore partners. Be sure to also check out the various offers we have available to you from the best online sportsbooks.

Betting odds have not yet been revealed for this fight. Once they have, we will have an updated table of odds for the highly anticipated exhibition fight.