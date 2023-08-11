The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for an explosive 2023 college football season, and with their impressive track record, all eyes are on the Bulldogs overcome the loss of QB Stetson Bennett and offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Here, we will dive into that as we take a look at the UGA 2023 schedule, including their key games and how to watch.

While the Bulldogs’ back-to-back national championships have firmly placed them in the limelight, the changing dynamics of the team and new roster addition present both challenges and opportunities. As we dive into the full Bulldogs college football schedule, kickoff times, and how to watch these electrifying matchups, we’ll also highlight the key games that are sure to set the tone for the season and players who are poised to make a significant impact.

Georgia Bulldogs Football Schedule 2023

September 2 (Saturday) – 6:00 p.m.

vs. UT Martin

Sanford Stadium, Athens, Ga.

TV: SEC Network+ or ESPN+

vs. Ball State

Sanford Stadium, Athens, Ga.

TV: SEC Network

vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Sanford Stadium, Athens, Ga.

TV: CBS



vs. UAB

Sanford Stadium, Athens, Ga.

TV: TBC



at Auburn

Auburn, Ala.

TV: TBC



vs. Kentucky

Sanford Stadium, Athens, Ga.

TV: TBC

at Vanderbilt

Nashville, Tenn.

TV: TBC



vs. Florida

Jacksonville, Fla.

TV: CBS



vs. Missouri

Sanford Stadium, Athens, Ga.

TV: TBC

vs. Ole Miss

Sanford Stadium, Athens, Ga.

TV: TBC



at Tennessee

Knoxville, Tenn.

TV: TBC



at Georgia Tech

Atlanta, Ga.

TV: TBC

SEC Championship

Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

TV: CBS

UGA Bulldogs Key Games in 2023

Week 1 – vs. UT Martin

Although the matchup against UT Martin may seem like a mere formality, given Georgia’s reigning national championship status, this is far from a game to overlook. Georgia will be under immense scrutiny from the get-go. Teams will be preparing for the Bulldogs as though it’s their own championship match.

There’s also a lot of anticipation surrounding the UGA quarterback, whether it be Carson Beck or Brock Vandagriff, as they take the helm from two-time national champion Stetson Bennett. Fans and analysts alike are eagerly waiting to see how their potential will unfold on the field.

This game will also offer a first glimpse of Mike Bobo’s offense, following the departure of Todd Monken to the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.

Week 3 – vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Mark your calendars, as Georgia’s SEC opener against South Carolina is bound to be electrifying.

The Gamecocks’ Spencer Rattler concluded the previous season with unmatched fervor, obliterating the College Football Playoff dreams of both Tennessee and Clemson in back-to-back weeks. Georgia will need to come out with guns blazing, ensuring their defense is up to par to counter Rattler’s dynamism.

With every team gunning to derail the Bulldogs’ championship aspirations, an early-season victory here is paramount for momentum.

Week 12 – @ Tennessee Volunteers



This is not just any other game – the matchup against Tennessee is touted as one of the season’s marquee encounters. The Volunteers’ quarterback, Joe Milton, is on many experts’ radar as one of the top QBs to monitor in 2023. The outcome of this game could very well decide the SEC East.

After narrowly missing out on the College Football Playoffs the previous year, Tennessee will be ravenous for redemption. Both teams, rich in talent and ambition, will leave it all on the field, making this a must-watch.

How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs in 2023

The majority of UGA games are expected to air on major networks like ESPN, CBS, and ABC. As the season heats up, these channels will be your go-to destinations for live matches. Later in the season, while many details are yet to be finalized, we can anticipate that the games will predominantly broadcast across these three channels, as well as the SEC Network.

In our digital age, streaming is a savior for many. For Bulldogs games, fans can opt for the ESPN app or choose Paramount+ for live streaming. Both platforms offer comprehensive coverage, ensuring you stay in the loop, whether you’re on the move or away from your TV.

To give you a head start, here’s what we know:

The season opener against UT Martin is scheduled for SEC Network+ and ESPN+ .

is scheduled for . The subsequent clash against Ball State will be showcased on the SEC Network .

will be showcased on the . The much-anticipated game against South Carolina, given its stature, will find a home on CBS.

Worth noting is CBS’s exclusive deal with the SEC that runs until 2024. This agreement ensures that the SEC Game of the Week is aired on their channel. Considering Georgia’s prominence, it’s safe to assume the Bulldogs will feature in several of these marquee matchups throughout the season.

While the kickoff times and precise channels for some of the later fixtures are pending, this guide gives you a primer to make sure you’re game-ready. So, gear up, mark those calendars, and get ready for another exhilarating season of Georgia Bulldogs football!

Betting on Bulldogs: Georgia’s Championship Outlook

The world of betting often gives a nuanced perspective into team performances and expected outcomes. Let’s understand what the market indicators are forecasting for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2023.

*All odds are courtesy of BetOnline and are subject to fluctuation

SEC Championship Odds

UGA are the odds-on favorites to clinch the SEC Championship with odds of -125. This implies a 55.6% chance that Georgia will win the SEC in 2023.

Notably, Alabama, a perennial powerhouse in college football, finds itself behind the Bulldogs in this wagering race. These odds accentuate the market’s faith in Georgia continuing its reign in the SEC.

National Championship Odds

Extending their gaze to the grand stage of the College Football Championship, Georgia’s prowess remains in the spotlight. With odds of +240, there’s a tangible excitement around the Bulldogs’ potential for clinching the title for a third consecutive year.

Total Season Wins

When looking at the over/under for Georgia’s season, it stands intriguingly at 11.5. With the “under” priced at -150, it leans toward Georgia possibly winning 11 or fewer games, Meanwhile, the “over” set at +120 means there is roughly a 45.5% chance of 12 or more victories for the Bulldogs.

Bulldogs Freshman to Watch

Lawson Luckie – Tight End – 6’3″ 215 lbs

Lawson Luckie might be a newcomer to the college football scene, but he’s already turning heads. While Brock Bowers is anticipated to continue his dominance as the tight end, Lawson’s recent spring practice performances suggest he’s more than ready to step into the spotlight.

Reports from spring training camp indicated that Luckie was among the most impressive freshmen. Georgia had initially set their sights on two promising freshmen for the tight end role. However, with Pearce Spurlin sidelined due to a collarbone injury, Luckie seized the moment, showcasing his prowess both in blocking and in the receiving game.

If Luckie finds his way onto the field consistently, the Georgia offense could reap the benefits of his dynamism.

Other Things to Watch for UGA in 2023

Change and adaptation are par for the course in college football. This season, all eyes are on Georgia’s offensive strategy, helmed by new play-caller Mike Bobo. With Todd Monken off to the NFL, Bobo takes the reins, facing transitions in several key positions.

Stetson Bennett and Darnell Washington’s exit to the NFL marks a significant shift. Junior Brock Bowers stands as the beacon of hope at tight end, but will the Bulldogs’ offensive layout remain the same? Furthermore, with depth concerns in the backfield and changes in the receiver line-up, Georgia’s offensive face is set for a revamp.

Bobo’s take on this? It’s about the natural ebb and flow of the sport. The key question remains: What will Georgia’s revamped offense look like? As Bobo said, identifying the best offensive pieces during the fall camp is crucial.

