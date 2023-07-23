The QB position in College football is in good hands

We are officially on the countdown to college football season. And no position is more vital to the performance of a college football team than the quarterback. Today we’re looking at key metrics and also applying the eye test to determine our Top 10 QBs in college football.

One crucial metric that stands out when evaluating quarterback performance is the Adjusted Total Quarterback Rating (QBR). QBR is a comprehensive scale ranging from 0 to 100, considering a quarterback’s effectiveness across all play types while adjusting for the strength of opposing defenses. Quarterbacks who excel in QBR are known for limiting mistakes and elevating good plays to exceptional ones. They can play on script or improvise with effectiveness. Their decision-making, accuracy, and poise under pressure create the difference in winning or losing college football games.

Interestingly, elite quarterback play often translates to remarkable seasons, and it’s worth noting that four of the last five Heisman-winning quarterbacks were transfers from other programs. This illustrates the growing trend of top-tier quarterbacks finding success after transferring to another program.

The Top 10 College Quarterbacks Entering 2023

10. Frank Harris – UTSA

Your Conf. US Champs: UTSA 🏆 We told you Frank Harris was good recently, and look at him/UTSA offense fly 😍 🟠 Harris: 32/37, 341 yards, 5 total TD

🟠 Barnes: 28 carries, 175 yards, TD

🟠 Franklin: 10 receptions, 144 yards, 3 TDpic.twitter.com/ozYzTH2cKl — Redshirt Heisman (@TasteOfSport) December 3, 2022

Heading into the upcoming college football season, one player is perhaps the most crucial to his team’s success nationally – UTSA’s quarterback Frank Harris. During the Roadrunners’ impressive 11-win campaign last season, Harris displayed his exceptional talent, throwing for an impressive 4,063 yards and 32 touchdowns while showcasing his running ability with 602 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. His dual-threat capabilities and experience as a multi-year starter make him a standout performer. He has been a nightmare for defenses.

Harris’s talent will be tested in an early spotlight game against Tennessee, where an upset victory would solidify UTSA’s status as a top-tier Group of Five team. The Roadrunners’ regular-season finale against Tulane could also prove crucial in determining which Group of Five team secures a spot in the prestigious New Year’s Six bowl game. This matchup is one to keep a close eye on. But there is no denying Frank Harris’s impact on the field.

9. K.J. Jefferson – Arkansas

KJ Jefferson is stronger than you 😳 @RazorbackFB pic.twitter.com/7jWXzunKjl — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 29, 2022

As he enters his third year as the Razorbacks’ starting quarterback, Jefferson aims for his best season yet. The Hogs had a promising start during his first year, finishing with a respectable 9-4 record. However, they faced some challenges the following year, ending with a 7-6 record. Jefferson’s impact was evident, but he did miss a few games due to injuries. Despite this, he still managed to put up impressive numbers, recording 2,468 passing yards, 24 touchdown passes, and only five interceptions. Additionally, he showcased his versatility as a dual-threat quarterback, contributing 640 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

As the 2023 season approaches, Jefferson’s primary focus will be maintaining good health throughout the year. Staying injury-free will be crucial for his and the team’s success. Under the leadership of head coach Sam Pittman, who is entering his fourth year at the helm, the Razorbacks will look to build upon their previous experiences and improve their performance on the field.

8. Jayden Daniels – LSU

The Arizona State transfer showcased an outstanding performance this past season, emerging as one of the top quarterbacks in the country. Notably, he led all quarterbacks with an incredibly low 0.6% turnover-worthy play rate, displaying exceptional ball security and decision-making on the field. This ability to protect the football contributed significantly to his team’s success and set him apart from his peers.

Moreover, the junior quarterback demonstrated his versatility by becoming the sole signal-caller in the country to rush for over 1,000 yards during the season. His dual-threat capabilities added a dynamic element to his game, making him a formidable force on the field.

Regarding overall value among Power Five quarterbacks, only two players outperformed him – Drake Maye and Caleb Williams. Despite facing stiff competition from other talented quarterbacks, he proved his worth as a crucial asset to his team’s success. His contributions were undoubtedly pivotal in driving his team’s achievements throughout the 2022 season.

7. Jordan Travis – Florida State

THIS SCRAMBLE BY JORDAN TRAVIS 😱 pic.twitter.com/Qg3klhDkJr — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 26, 2022

The upcoming season holds significant promise for the Florida State Seminoles, and much of the hype surrounds their standout quarterback, Jordan Travis. Travis had an impressive performance last season, throwing for 3,214 yards, 24 touchdowns, and limiting interceptions to just five. In addition to his prowess in the air, he showcased his agility and playmaking abilities on the ground, rushing for 417 yards and scoring seven touchdowns.

With a strong 10-3 finish last season, Travis has earned a reputation as a critical driver of Florida State’s success. Many experts and fans believe he possesses the qualities to elevate the Seminoles to contender status in the highly competitive ACC conference.

Notably, Travis garnered recognition from Pro Football Focus (PFF) as the highest-graded Power Five quarterback during the previous season, with an impressive mark of 91.7. His grade ranked third among all quarterbacks in the country, showcasing his exceptional skills and impact on the field. Travis’ versatility was evident in his ability to excel in both big-time throw rate (7.1%) and turnover-worthy play rate (1.9%), positioning him among the top 15 quarterbacks in both categories.

6. Cade Klubnik – Clemson

DJ Uiagalelei gonna need to made a LinkedIn account tomorow morning . Cade klubnik keeping the QB1 job pic.twitter.com/zsP6AEX7oF — John (@iam_johnw) December 4, 2022

This will be the most surprising name and position on the list.

When Cade Klubnik committed to Clemson as a highly touted five-star prospect in the Class of 2022, it was evident that he would be the future at quarterback for the Tigers. The only question was how soon he would take over the reins as QB1. As fate would have it, Klubnik’s talent and potential shone through, and he ultimately claimed the starting position over DJ Uiagalelei during the final weeks of the 2022 season. This pivotal move played a significant role in Clemson’s triumphant return to the ACC championship. In the ACC title game and the Orange Bowl, Klubnik averaged 340.5 yards of total offense and gave the Tigers an explosive element they were severely lacking.

Now, with a taste of what Klubnik can offer, the spotlight is firmly on him as he prepares for his first full season as the starting quarterback under the guidance of Coach Dabo Swinney. Adding to the excitement is the arrival of Garrett Riley as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Riley comes with an impressive track record, having previously held the same role at TCU, where he played a pivotal role in propelling the Horned Frogs to the College Football Playoff.

5. Sam Hartman – Notre Dame

Sam Hartman has already etched his name in Wake Forest’s history books as an all-time great. After an impressive five-year tenure with the Demon Deacons, where he became the program’s passing yards leader with 12,967 yards and threw 110 touchdown passes, he departs for Notre Dame to continue his football journey in 2023. Hartman’s leadership and skill were instrumental in guiding Wake Forest to a remarkable 11-win season in 2021, a feat achieved only once before in the program’s history.

His arrival at Notre Dame has generated significant excitement, as he was one of the most sought-after prizes in the transfer portal this offseason. Ultimately choosing the Fighting Irish, Hartman brings an unmatched level of value to the team, as demonstrated by PFF’s wins above average metric, where he is ranked as the most valuable Power Five player over the past two seasons. Among Power Five quarterbacks, Hartman’s outstanding 92.5 grade in that span is second only to Bryce Young.

While Hartman undoubtedly benefited from Wake Forest’s slow-mesh system, his exceptional abilities and football acumen shine through regardless of the offensive scheme. As he takes the field for Notre Dame, he is poised to become the best quarterback the Fighting Irish have seen during the CFP era.

4. Bo Nix – Oregon

This Bo Nix TD throw is majestic as hell pic.twitter.com/Hpx2nLOoxg — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) October 22, 2022

Bo Nix’s decision to transfer to Oregon proved to be a game-changer for the quarterback. After spending three seasons as Auburn’s starter and even earning the prestigious SEC Freshman of the Year award in 2019, Nix took his talents to the Ducks in 2022. The move proved to be a wise one as he had his best season yet, tallying 3,593 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions.

As a former five-star recruit, Nix’s potential has always been evident, but it was during his time with the Ducks that he truly showcased his heightened talent. Leading Oregon to a stellar 10-3 record in 2022, Nix demonstrated his ability to rise to the occasion and perform at an elite level in a shockingly solid Pac-12 conference.

Entering his fifth year of college football, Nix stands out among quarterbacks with his exceptional dual-threat abilities. His impressive numbers, both through the air and on the ground, solidify his place as one of the most formidable quarterbacks in the upcoming season. This, combined with his role as a key player in Oregon’s Playoff-contending team, makes him a legitimate candidate for the Heisman Trophy.

3. Drake Maye – North Carolina

In his first-ever start as a redshirt freshman, Drake Maye wasted no time making a significant impact. Facing Florida A&M, Maye’s talent shone brightly as he threw an impressive five touchdowns, a feat never before accomplished by a UNC quarterback in a season-opening game. It became evident that Maye was destined for stardom.

The young quarterback’s prowess continued to impress throughout the rest of the season, proving that his remarkable debut was no fluke. Maye displayed remarkable poise and skill, concluding the year with 4,321 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. These impressive statistics have set the stage for an even bigger and more promising sophomore season.

As the 2024 draft approaches, Maye emerges as a formidable contender to challenge the reigning QB1, Caleb Williams, in college football and the professional sphere.

2. Michael Pennix Jr. – Washington

This was a BEAUTY 🚀 Penix finds Polk for the @UW_Football TD 💪 pic.twitter.com/PddGjtdkW6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 13, 2022

Michael Penix’s decision to transfer from Indiana to Washington in 2022 proved to be a game-changer for him and the Huskies. The fifth-year quarterback found a perfect fit in his new surroundings and quickly established himself as a standout player in the college football landscape.

Penix delivered an impressive performance in his breakout season with Washington, finishing second in the nation with a staggering 4,641 passing yards. Additionally, he showcased his skill as a playmaker, contributing 31 touchdowns while keeping turnovers at a minimum with just eight interceptions throughout the season. Penix’s contributions were pivotal in leading the Huskies to an outstanding 11-2 record, marking their best season since their College Football Playoff appearance in 2016. With such remarkable achievements, Penix returns for a sixth year in 2023 with a determined spirit, aiming to propel the Huskies to even greater heights.

His impact was not limited to sheer yardage and touchdowns. Penix’s level of precision and careful decision-making on the field earned him recognition as one of the top quarterbacks in the Power Five. His low 1.3% turnover-worthy play rate ranked fifth lowest in the country, further solidifying his reputation as a reliable quarterback. As he heads into the 2023 season, Penix stands as a leading Heisman Trophy contender.

1. Caleb Williams – USC

In the 2022 season, Caleb Williams showcased his exceptional skills as a quarterback, delivering 4,537 passing yards, an impressive 42 touchdowns, and demonstrating exceptional accuracy with only five interceptions. His brilliance was not limited to the air, as he proved to be equally dangerous on the ground, amassing 382 rushing yards and an impressive 10 touchdowns.

Despite Williams’ heroics, the Trojans narrowly missed out on a spot in the College Football Playoff, falling short in the Pac-12 Championship against Utah. However, with Williams at the helm, USC is primed for redemption and eager to secure a spot in the playoffs in the upcoming season.

Williams’ remarkable achievements earned him the prestigious Heisman Trophy, making him the third quarterback under the tutelage of head coach Lincoln Riley to claim the esteemed award, following in the footsteps of Oklahoma greats Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

What sets Williams apart is his ability to thrive beyond the initial play design. He excels at improvisation and making big plays when the pressure is on. In the 2022 season, he led the nation in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and big-time throws on plays that veered from the original design. His creativity and skill set him apart as an extraordinary talent in the quarterback position.

With such remarkable accomplishments, Williams is undoubtedly the early favorite to be the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Additionally, he sets his sights on another historic achievement, aiming to join the exclusive club of two-time Heisman Trophy winners, a feat achieved only by former Ohio State running back Archie Griffin.