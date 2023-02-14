The Baltimore Ravens are hiring Georiga Bulldogs offensive coordinator Todd Monken as their next offensive coordinator.

The team made Monken’s hiring official in an announcement on Tuesday.

We have hired Todd Monken to be our Offensive Coordinator. pic.twitter.com/tTtMNMRCMd — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 14, 2023

Todd Monken Comes Over From Successful Stint At Georiga

Monken leaves the college ranks after serving as the offensive coordinator at Georgia under Kirby Smart since 2021. In two seasons at Georgia, Monken guided a Bulldogs’ offense that won back-to-back National Championships. Monken is credited with aiding in the development of quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, who went from a walk-on at Georgia to a two-time National Champion.

In 2022, Georgia had one of the best offenses in the country, ranking fifth in yards per game (501.1) and points per game (41.1), as well as 15th in passing yards per game (295.8). Georgia capped off an undefeated season with a dominant 65-7 win over TCU in the National Championship. In the title game, Georgia gained 589 yards and scored points on 10 of their first 11 drives.

Before Georgia, Monken bounced between the NFL and college for the last 15 years. Monken served as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2016-2018 and then the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

From 2013-2015, Monken was the head coach of the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. During his three seasons, Monken went 13-25, with nine wins coming in his final season, capped off with an appearance in the Heart of Dallas bowl game.

Todd Monken Takes Over For Greg Roman

Monken takes over for Greg Roman, who stepped down as the Ravens’ offensive coordinator after four seasons. Although Roman’s offenses ranked toward the top in rushing, the passing game was his downfall, as the Ravens had the second-fewest passing yards in the league over the past four seasons.

The Ravens hope Monken can bolster the passing game with quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has failed to throw for 3,000 yards since his MVP season of 2019.

Jackson’s contract situation is one of the biggest NFL offseason storylines to keep an eye on. Jackson is searching for a fully guaranteed contract north of $200 million, similar to Deshaun Watson’s contract with the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens will most likely franchise tag Jackson by the March 7 deadline if they cannot agree on a long-term deal.