NFL News and Rumors

Ravens Hire Georgia’s Todd Monken To Be New Offensive Coordinator

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Todd Monken hired by Baltimore Ravens.

The Baltimore Ravens are hiring Georiga Bulldogs offensive coordinator Todd Monken as their next offensive coordinator.

The team made Monken’s hiring official in an announcement on Tuesday.

Todd Monken Comes Over From Successful Stint At Georiga

Monken leaves the college ranks after serving as the offensive coordinator at Georgia under Kirby Smart since 2021. In two seasons at Georgia, Monken guided a Bulldogs’ offense that won back-to-back National Championships. Monken is credited with aiding in the development of quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, who went from a walk-on at Georgia to a two-time National Champion.

In 2022, Georgia had one of the best offenses in the country, ranking fifth in yards per game (501.1) and points per game (41.1), as well as 15th in passing yards per game (295.8). Georgia capped off an undefeated season with a dominant 65-7 win over TCU in the National Championship. In the title game, Georgia gained 589 yards and scored points on 10 of their first 11 drives.

Before Georgia, Monken bounced between the NFL and college for the last 15 years. Monken served as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2016-2018 and then the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

From 2013-2015, Monken was the head coach of the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. During his three seasons, Monken went 13-25, with nine wins coming in his final season, capped off with an appearance in the Heart of Dallas bowl game.

Todd Monken Takes Over For Greg Roman

Monken takes over for Greg Roman, who stepped down as the Ravens’ offensive coordinator after four seasons. Although Roman’s offenses ranked toward the top in rushing, the passing game was his downfall, as the Ravens had the second-fewest passing yards in the league over the past four seasons.

The Ravens hope Monken can bolster the passing game with quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has failed to throw for 3,000 yards since his MVP season of 2019.

Jackson’s contract situation is one of the biggest NFL offseason storylines to keep an eye on. Jackson is searching for a fully guaranteed contract north of $200 million, similar to Deshaun Watson’s contract with the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens will most likely franchise tag Jackson by the March 7 deadline if they cannot agree on a long-term deal.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Ravens
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Todd Monken hired by Baltimore Ravens.

Ravens Hire Georgia’s Todd Monken To Be New Offensive Coordinator

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  26min
NFL News and Rumors
Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is now the head coach of the Colts.
Colts Hire Eagles Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen As Head Coach
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Mahomes MVP next day (1)
Super Bowl 57 Star Patrick Mahomes May One Day Evolve Into G.O.A.T. But Not Yet
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
super bowl field (1)
Super Bowl 57 Notebook: Was State Farm Stadium’s Field Too Slippery?
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
San Diego Chargers v Arizona Cardinals
HOF Quarterback Kurt Warner Shares Interesting Super Bowl Perspective
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
East Carolina v South Carolina
Top Four Reasons Not To Be Depressed That 2022 NFL Season Is Over
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
Super Bowl 57
Top Three Surprising Side Storylines Of Super Bowl 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  21h
More News
Arrow to top