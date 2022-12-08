After comprehensively outboxing and beating up Derek Chisora for 10 rounds on Saturday night at the sold out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Tyson Fury was quick to name some other huge heavyweight fights that he wants to see. One of those is Deontay Wilder vs Joe Joyce, which ‘The Gypsy King’ thinks would be a tremendous fight.

Tyson Fury Wants Joyce vs Wilder Next

After boxing Derek Chisora this past weekend for the third time, Tyson Fury wants to see some of his nearest heavyweight rivals challenge each other before earning their shot at his WBC World Heavyweight Title.

Two names that Fury mentioned that he wants to see fight each other are his former foe Deontay Wilder and former sparring partner and fellow Brit, Joe Joyce.

Fury shared three fights with Wilder, winning two fights via emphatic knockout after a controversial draw in the first fight between the pair. Despite sharing plenty of rounds with Joyce in sparring and in training camp, the two Brit’s have never fought in the professional ring. Many boxing fans think that could be the fight to make next, if Fury can’t get an undisputed fight with Oleksandr Usyk over the line.

‘The Gypsy King’ believes a fight between Wilder and Joyce is the best fight outside of him and Usyk to make. The biggest puncher in the division against a man who has the best chin in the division – what a fight that would be!

‘The Bronze Bomber’ would likely be a heavy favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks in a fight with Joyce, purely due to his incredible punching power and devastating knockout record.

If a fight between Joe Joyce and Deontay Wilder is to happen next year, Fury most certainly is all in on it. The 34-year-old had this to say on a potential fight between the ‘Juggernaut’ and the ‘Bronze Bomber’:

“I don’t think there’s anyone in the world who can take Deontay Wilder’s power.

“Joyce is a juggernaut. That’s a fight I’d love to see. If I fight Usyk, maybe Joyce can fight Wilder. Who here wouldn’t want to see that?

“Who wouldn’t want to see the world’s toughest man take on the world’s biggest puncher? That would be fantastic.”

It looks like Fury is set to fight Oleksandr Usyk for all four heavyweight world title belts next in 2023. The early boxing odds have Fury as a favorite to beat Usyk if the fight is to happen next year, with the majority of betting apps having a Fury KO/TKO as the most likely outcome.

In the meantime, the likes of Joyce vs Wilder and Joshua vs Whyte are some brilliant fights to see who could be next in line for the eventual winner between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. Whatever fights are made next in the heavyweight division, do not miss the chance to use your free bets on our expert boxing picks for the rest of 2022 as well as the New Year.