NFL’s Top 5 Highest-Paid Players: Jalen Hurts Top List

On Monday, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million extension. By signing the new contract, Hurts is now the highest-paid player in the NFL in terms of average annual value. Who are the highest-paid players in the NFL? Below are the top 5 highest-paid players in the NFL.

Eagles and Jalen Hurts reached agreement on a five-year, $255 million extension, including $179.304 million guaranteed, per source. Hurts becomes the highest-paid player in NFL history in a deal negotiated by Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports Group and Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman. pic.twitter.com/DXG0ZWzsGJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2023

5. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns: $46 million

The Cleveland Browns shattered the quarterback contractual market when they acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. The Browns signed Watson to a five-year, $230 million contract. The kicker? The contract is fully guaranteed, and $230 million is the most guaranteed money in league history. No other player besides Watson has passed the $200 million guaranteed threshold. Due to a suspension, Watson missed most of the 2022 season as the Browns missed the playoffs.

4. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: $46.1 million

During the 2022 offseason, the Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray agreed on a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension. Murray received $103 million guaranteed at signing and will eventually earn $189.5 million overall guaranteed money, which is second to Watson’s $230. Murray struggled in 2022, finishing the season with 2,368 passing yards and 14 touchdowns, and 418 rushing yards with three touchdowns on the ground. Murray’s season ended after tearing his ACL in Week 14 against the New England Patriots.

3. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos: $49 million

Last offseason, the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster deal involving several players and draft picks. Shortly before the 2022 season, Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension with Denver, including $165 million guaranteed. Like Murray, Wilson took a major step back in 2022, finishing with a career-low 16 passing touchdowns as the Broncos finished 5-12.

2. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: $50.2 million

After winning his second-straight MVP (fourth overall) in 2021, Rodgers signed a three-year, $150.8 million extension with the Green Bay Packers, including $101.5 million guaranteed. After the Packers failed to reach the playoffs, rumors regarding Rodgers’s future with the Packers began to arise, with Green Bay perhaps looking to move off their franchise quarterback. Those rumors turned out to be true when Rodgers announced in March that he wants to play for the New York Jets and that trade negotiations had begun between the two teams.

1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: $51 million

After a spectacular 2022 season, Hurts is now the highest-paid player in the NFL after signing a five-year, $255 million contract extension. Hurts’s average annual value is $51 million, $800,00 more than Rodgers’s $50.2 million. The 24-year-old led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in his second year as the starting quarterback. On the season, Hurts went 14-1 as the starter, throwing for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. On the ground, Hurts rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns. Hurts was one of the finalists for NFL MVP.

NFL Betting Guides 2023