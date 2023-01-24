Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in the world and the founder of Amazon, is said to be interested in buy the Washington Commanders. Bezos looks likely to sell the Washington Post newspaper and instead invest in an NFL franchise – the Washington Commanders.

Jeff Bezos To Sell Washington Post & Buy Washington Commanders

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and current owner of Washington Post, is said to be interested in buying the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders are a football team who are certainly seen as a ‘sleeping giant’ of the NFL. The Commanders have won three Super Bowl’s. They lifted the Lombardi Trophy in 1983, 1988 and 1992 respectively, but haven’t won the biggest football match in the world in over 30 years now. That could change if Bezos takes over and buys the Washington Commanders.

Bezos’ ‘real-time’ worth with Forbes magazine is said to be roughly $124.1 billion. The Amazon founder is one of the richest people in the world, so buying an NFL franchise looks like it could be a solid investment.

According to a recent report by news agency ANI, citing New York Post, Bezos is keen to buy the Commanders from current owner Daniel Synder. However, in order to do so it is rumoured that Bezos is looking to sell the Washington Post, a newspaper he has owned since 2013. Bezos bought the newspaper a decade ago as he was persuaded by the previous owner to purchase the newspaper to ensure financial stability and spur online expansion.

However, as per the report, a spokesperson for Bezos has denied that the newspaper is up for sale.

It certainly isn’t going to be straight forward process if Bezos is to buy the Commanders. The report by ANI insists that Bezos is facing trouble as Synder is not too pleased about Bezos’ newspaper exposing the management culture of the Commanders, including allegations of sexual harassment.

The Washington Commanders have reportedly already began accepting first-round bids from potential buyers for the NFL franchise last week. Bezos was not revealed as one of the potential buyers who bid or expressed any interest in buying the football team.

However, if Bezos is one of the interest parties in buying the Washington Commanders, it will be an intriguing test for Synder given the purchasing power and wealth of Bezos.

This story will certainly have more twists and turns along the way. If Bezos is successful and buys the Washington Commanders, do not be surprised to see them competing for Super Bowl’s again in the not too distant future.

