Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum sets marathon world record in Chicago

History was made in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday as Kelvin Kiptum of Keiyo District, Kenya set the men’s marathon world record. Kiptum became the first marathon runner ever to run under two hours and one minute when he posted a time of two hours and 35 seconds in winning the 2023 Chicago Marathon.

Who had the old world record?

Fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge of Kapsisiywa had the previous best time of two hours, one minute and nine seconds. He accomplished the feat in winning the Berlin Marathon at age 37 on September 25, 2022. When Kiptum broke Kipchoge’s world record on Sunday, he was only 23 years of age.

2023 Chicago Marathon Results

Kiptum reached the podium by four minutes and 34 seconds. John Korir of Kenya finished in fourth place with a time of two hours, five minutes and nine seconds. Benson Kipruto of Kenya won the silver medal with a time of two hours, four minutes and two seconds. Bashir Abdi of Belgium won the bronze medal with a time of two hours, four minutes and 32 seconds. The fact that Kiptum beat his closest competitor by three minutes and 27 seconds shows just how dominant Kiptum was on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands won the women’s event, with a time of two hours, 13 minutes and 44 seconds. Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the men’s wheelchair event with a time of one hour, 22 minutes and 37 seconds. Catherine Debrunner of Switzerland won the women’s wheelchair event with a time of one hour, 38 minutes and 44 seconds.

Kiptum’s Past Accomplishments

This was Kiptum’s second World Marathon Major title. He previously won the 2023 London Marathon with a time of two hours, one minute and 25 seconds. Kiptum’s London Marathon time is the third fastest marathon time. Kiptum also holds the sixth fastest marathon time. He posted a time of two hours, one minute and 53 seconds in winning the 2022 Valencia Marathon.