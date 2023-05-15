Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyler Johnson logged on to Twitter on Monday, May 15, and got breaking news about himself.

He found out that he was cut by the Raiders with this tweet from NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

This is how I find out… https://t.co/sie6TiXAwD — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) May 15, 2023

His stint with the Raiders was very short, just a few months long through the offseason.

He signed a reserve/future contract with the team on January 25, 2023.

Obviously, the Raiders did not have much invested in Johnson, but it still is a bad look for the organization.

It makes us wonder what kind of operation Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is running in Las Vegas.

We do know that Johnson’s cut was coupled with the news that McDaniels signed former Patriots practice squad wide receiver Kristen Wilkerson to the roster.

McDaniels is keeping up with his “Las Vegas Patriots” strategy of trying to accumulate as many former Patriots on the Raiders team as possible.

To date, there are 10 former Patriots on the roster.

They are wide receivers Wilkerson, Jakobi Meyers, Phillip Dorsett, and DeAndre Carter, quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer, tackle Jermain Eluemanor, running back Brandon Bolden, fullback Jakob Johnson, and defensive tackle Adam Butler.

Another Hiccup In Johnson’s Super Bowl Championship Career

Johnson, a fifth-round 2020 draft pick out of Minnesota, spent his first NFL seasons, 2020 and 2021, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Congratulations to Minnesota high school football alums who today became Super Bowl champions with Tampa Bay Buccaneers: –Tyler Johnson, Minneapolis North

–Joe Haeg, Brainerd

–Jack Cichy, Hill-Murray

*Antoine Winfield Jr., Eden Prairie *Freshman season@mfca_now #mshsl — John Millea (@MSHSLjohn) February 8, 2021

He started three games, caught 12 passes, and scored two touchdowns in the Bucs’ 2020 Super Bowl Championship season.

Being Cut Early Could Be An Advantage For Johnson

Though the Raiders owed him the courtesy of letting him know, the timing of his release may be fortuitous.

In 2023, the NFL rosters will not go through the gradual step-by-step reductions.

There will be only one major cut from 90 to get to the 53-man roster on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Johnson now has time to seek out opportunities and get invited for workouts before training camp.

Looks as though Johnson is already lobbying for an invite from one AFC team for a workout.

Johnson said:

“I’m ready for the call @Browns”

I’m ready for the call @Browns — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) May 15, 2023

It is not yet clear if Johnson got anyone’s attention in Cleveland.