Lions Vs. Chiefs: How to Watch NFL Thursday Night Football With A Free Live Stream

Dan Girolamo
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

The 2023 NFL season kicks off in primetime as the Detroit Lions travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Kickoff Game. Find out how to watch the Week 1 game between the Lions and Chiefs on Thursday Night Football with a free live stream.

It’s celebration night in Kansas City as the Chiefs will raise their championship banner for Super Bowl LVII.

2023 marks the second time in four seasons that the Chiefs will play in the NFL Kickoff Game. The Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans in 2020.

Are you interested in Thursday Night Football? Find out how to watch the Lions vs. Chiefs below!

Lions Vs. Chiefs: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Lions vs. Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: Thursday – Sept. 7, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, MO
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Lions Vs. Chiefs With A Free Live Stream

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff
Jan 8, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The easiest way to view the game between the Lions and Chiefs is to watch the broadcast on NBC. Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET.

For NFL fans without cable, there are ways to watch the game via streaming. Peacock will be streaming NBC’s coverage of NFL games throughout the 2023 season.

Additionally, YouTube TV and FuboTV are two streaming television services that offer NBC without the hassle of owning a cable box. Both services offer a free trial to new customers.

Another option for football fans looking for a free way to watch the game is through BetOnline. The online sportsbook allows members to stream the NFL after placing a bet.

New members can sign up for BetOnline, place a bet, and watch Thursday Night Football between the Lions and Chiefs. Below, you’ll find information on how to sign up for BetOnline and watch Lions vs. Chiefs.

How To Watch Lions Vs. Chiefs Through BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Place a bet on Lions vs. Chiefs
  4. Stream Lions vs. Chiefs for free

Lions Vs. Chiefs: Week 1 Preview

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce
Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates a touchdown catch in the second quarter of the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs led 13-6 at halftime. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, the biggest storylines revolve around the star players who may not suit up for Week 1.

Tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones could miss Thursday night’s game for separate reasons. Kelce hyperextended his knee during Tuesday’s practice, with the team listing him as questionable against the Lions. Jones, however, is healthy but continues to hold out for a contract extension.

Even if those two players miss the game, two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes still plays quarterback for the Chiefs. Mahomes is 5-0 in Week 1 games since becoming Kansas City’s starter. Mahomes has at least three passing touchdowns in all five Week 1 starts.

Detroit enters the NFL Kickoff Game with high expectations. With Aaron Rodgers in New York, the Lions are the favorite to win the NFC North. With an elite offensive line and improving defense, the Lions will look to make a statement against the defending champs.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Detroit Lions Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline +200 -240 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +4.5 (-110) -4.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 53.5 (-107) Under 53.5 (-113) BetOnline logo

