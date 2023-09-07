The 2023 NFL season kicks off in primetime as the Detroit Lions travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Kickoff Game. Find out how to watch the Week 1 game between the Lions and Chiefs on Thursday Night Football with a free live stream.

It’s celebration night in Kansas City as the Chiefs will raise their championship banner for Super Bowl LVII.

2023 marks the second time in four seasons that the Chiefs will play in the NFL Kickoff Game. The Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans in 2020.

Are you interested in Thursday Night Football? Find out how to watch the Lions vs. Chiefs below!

Lions Vs. Chiefs: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Game: Lions vs. Chiefs

📅 Date : Thursday – Sept. 7, 2023

: Thursday – Sept. 7, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, MO

: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, MO 📺 TV Channel: NBC

How to Watch Lions Vs. Chiefs With A Free Live Stream

The easiest way to view the game between the Lions and Chiefs is to watch the broadcast on NBC. Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET.

For NFL fans without cable, there are ways to watch the game via streaming. Peacock will be streaming NBC’s coverage of NFL games throughout the 2023 season.

Additionally, YouTube TV and FuboTV are two streaming television services that offer NBC without the hassle of owning a cable box. Both services offer a free trial to new customers.

Lions Vs. Chiefs: Week 1 Preview

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, the biggest storylines revolve around the star players who may not suit up for Week 1.

Tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones could miss Thursday night’s game for separate reasons. Kelce hyperextended his knee during Tuesday’s practice, with the team listing him as questionable against the Lions. Jones, however, is healthy but continues to hold out for a contract extension.

Even if those two players miss the game, two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes still plays quarterback for the Chiefs. Mahomes is 5-0 in Week 1 games since becoming Kansas City’s starter. Mahomes has at least three passing touchdowns in all five Week 1 starts.

Detroit enters the NFL Kickoff Game with high expectations. With Aaron Rodgers in New York, the Lions are the favorite to win the NFC North. With an elite offensive line and improving defense, the Lions will look to make a statement against the defending champs.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

