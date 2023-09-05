Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during practice, head coach Andy Reid told reporters Tuesday. Kelce’s status for Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Lions is now in jeopardy.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Hyperextends Knee

Breaking: Travis Kelce hyper-extended his knee at practice today and his status for Thursday night’s opener vs the Lions is uncertain, according to Chiefs coach Andy Reid. pic.twitter.com/2rS1CHpiiC — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 5, 2023

Reid said that the Chiefs’ medical personnel is “looking at it now” and they’ll “see how he does going forward.”

Losing Kelce would be a massive loss for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. In 2022, Kelce won the tight end triple crown, leading the position in catches (110), receiving yards (1,338), and touchdowns (12).

Kelce has seven straight seasons with 1,000 yards receiving, an NFL record for tight ends.

Kelce has not missed a game due to injury since 2013.

The Chiefs would turn to tight ends Noah Grey and Blake Bell if Kelce does not play.

Chris Jones’ Status Also Uncertain For Week 1

From The Insiders on NFL+: The #Chiefs and star DT Chris Jones still do not have a deal. The latest… pic.twitter.com/dT7aZsDAkm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2023

Kelce is not the only Chiefs’ star in jeopardy of missing Week 1.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones is still absent from the team as he holds out for a contract extension. Reid said there has been “no progress” on extension talks.

While saying “We’ll just see how he does going forward,” about injured TE Travis Kelce, Chiefs’ HC Andy Reid also said there has been “no progress” in talks with holdout defensive tackle Chris Jones with Thursday’s NFL season opener vs the Lions looming. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2023

Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald is the highest-paid defensive tackle in the sport at $31.66 million per year. New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams is second at $24 million.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport believes determining a figure between those numbers is where the holdup has been.

The Chiefs open the 2023 season at home against the Lions on Thursday night.

