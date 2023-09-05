NFL News and Rumors

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Hyperextended Knee, Status Uncertain For Week 1 Vs. Lions

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during practice, head coach Andy Reid told reporters Tuesday. Kelce’s status for Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Lions is now in jeopardy.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Hyperextends Knee

Reid said that the Chiefs’ medical personnel is “looking at it now” and they’ll “see how he does going forward.”

Losing Kelce would be a massive loss for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. In 2022, Kelce won the tight end triple crown, leading the position in catches (110), receiving yards (1,338), and touchdowns (12).

Kelce has seven straight seasons with 1,000 yards receiving, an NFL record for tight ends.

Kelce has not missed a game due to injury since 2013.

The Chiefs would turn to tight ends Noah Grey and Blake Bell if Kelce does not play.

Chris Jones’ Status Also Uncertain For Week 1

Kelce is not the only Chiefs’ star in jeopardy of missing Week 1.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones is still absent from the team as he holds out for a contract extension. Reid said there has been “no progress” on extension talks.

Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald is the highest-paid defensive tackle in the sport at $31.66 million per year. New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams is second at $24 million.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport believes determining a figure between those numbers is where the holdup has been.

The Chiefs open the 2023 season at home against the Lions on Thursday night.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Chiefs NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers

NFL Week 1: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  28min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Carolina Panthers Training Camp
Panthers Preseason: In Contract Dispute, OLB Brian Burns Skips 2nd Practice, Maintains Coach Frank Reich’s ‘Respect’
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Same Game Parlay Betting
Best Mississippi Sports Betting Sites To Place NFL Same Game Parlay Bets – Mississippi Online Sports Betting
Author image Lee Astley  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Same Game Parlay Betting
Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites To Place NFL Same Game Parlay Bets – Wisconsin Online Sports Betting
Author image Lee Astley  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Same Game Parlay Betting
Best Washington Sports Betting Sites To Place NFL Same Game Parlay Bets – Washington Online Sports Betting
Author image Lee Astley  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Same Game Parlay Betting
Best Oregon Sports Betting Sites To Place NFL Same Game Parlay Bets – Oregon Online Sports Betting
Author image Lee Astley  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Same Game Parlay Betting
Best Vermont Sports Betting Sites To Place NFL Same Game Parlay Bets – Vermont Online Sports Betting
Author image Lee Astley  •  12h
More News
Arrow to top