One of the youngest and brightest minds in the NFL is Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. During his short career, McVay has accumulated over 60 wins and won Super Bowl LVI, all before age 38. Here, we explore Sean McVay’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife.

For the seventh consecutive year, @RamsNFL Head Coach Sean McVay is the youngest head coach in the NFL (37 years old). In 2021, Coach McVay became the youngest head coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/bgLpMeMyws — Los Angeles Rams PR (@TheLARamsPR) February 15, 2023

Sean McVay Contract And Salary

After winning Super Bowl LVI, McVay signed a contract extension that pays him an estimated $14 million annually. The contract lasts through the 2026 season.

McVay is the fourth highest-paid coach in the NFL, behind New England’s Bill Belichick ($20 million), Denver’s Sean Payton ($18 million), and Seattle’s Pete Carroll.

The recent contract marks McVay’s second extension with the Rams, with the first coming in 2019 after the Rams appeared in the Super Bowl LIII, losing 13-3 to the New England Patriots.

Sean McVay Net Worth

As of 2023, McVay’s estimated net worth is around $10 million, though some sources say it’s much higher, nearly 40 million.

Most of McVay’s net worth can be attributed to his time as the head coach of the Rams, a position he’s held since 2017.

McVay has endorsed products for Campbell’s Soup Company and Bose.

Sean McVay Head Coaching Record

Sean McVay expects healthy Matthew Stafford to rebound in a big way. https://t.co/Kkc8ztHa1d — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 3, 2023

Upon being hired by Los Angeles in 2017, McVay found instant success as the coach of the Rams. McVay holds a career record of 67-41 (60-38 in the regular season and 7-3 in the playoffs).

McVay’s teams have made the playoffs in four of six seasons, reaching the Super Bowl twice and winning it once in 2022.

At 33, McVay became the youngest head coach to reach the Super Bowl (LIII), and at 36, McVay became the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl (LVI).

Before becoming the head coach of the Rams, McVay spent time with the Washington Redskins from 2010-2016, serving as an offensive assistant, tight ends coach, and offensive coordinator.

McVay began his coaching career as an offensive assistant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008 before joining the UFL’s Florida Tuskers as the wide receivers coach in 2009.

Sean McVay Wife

McVay met Veronika Khomyn, a Ukrainian model, while he was a coach in Washington, and she was attending George Mason University.

McVay and Khomyn were engaged on June 22, 2019.

The couple married on June 4, 2022.

