NFL News and Rumors

NFL Fans React To 49ers Trade For Panthers Kicker Zane Gonzalez

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Zane Gonzalez

The 2023 NFL offseason is not without its crazy surprises.

Forget all of the quarterback drama, the latest news has fans reacting in hilarious ways as it involves kickers.

The San Francisco 49ers orchestrated a trade with the Carolina Panthers for the team’s kicker Zane Gonzalez.

Trades for kickers are few and far between, but the 49ers did lose their veteran kicker Robbie Gould who at 40 years old wanted to test the free agent market.

To date, that has not materialized in a new contract though Gould is working the Chicago Bears reunion angle pretty diligently.

On top of all of this is the fact that the Panthers re-signed 2022 kicker Eddy Pineiro, and there were indications that they were planning to cut Gonzalez, but the 49ers jumped on the trade before that happened.

Gonzalez was injured during the 2022 season so he had not played since Week 12 of 2021.

You cannot make this stuff up folks.

You also cannot make up the fans’ reactions to this plot twist on Twitter.

Here are some of the more noteworthy ones.

Evan Elliott pointed out the revolving door that seems to be in operation between the Panthers and the 49ers given the recent player movement including Christian McCaffrey, Sam Darnold, Steve Wilks, and Zane Gonzalez.

Basement Dweller Here called this curious mashup of players going from Carolina to San Francisco the “San Francisco Panthers.”

Darrick Smith wondered if the trade terms were “two vending machines and water cooler.”

Latson called this “literally the most random trade ever.”

Conclusion

Far be it for us to second-guess the San Francisco 49ers front office, but this is so strange.

They must know something we do not.

He probably would have been released if they waited.

One fan is already making a prediction about how 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan will (or will not) utilize Gonzalez.

HRB said:

“On the bright side it looks like Kyle will be going for it more on 4th downs.”

All of us will keep a close eye on how well Gonzalez, Piniero, and Gould do in this bizarre 2023 kicker switcheroo.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

 

 

Topics  
49ers NFL News and Rumors Panthers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Zane Gonzalez

NFL Fans React To 49ers Trade For Panthers Kicker Zane Gonzalez

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  35min
NFL News and Rumors
colorado sports betting super bowl
NFL Insider Believes WR Odell Beckham Jr. Will Sign With New York Jets
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Christian McCaffrey
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey’s Charlotte Townhouse Up For Sale
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
D'Ernest Johnson
Jacksonville Jaguars New RB D’Ernest Johnson Happy To Be Playing Close To Home
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark shrugs.
Carolina Panthers Sign Free Agent Wide Receiver DJ Chark
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 24 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Marquise Goodwin
Cleveland Browns Sign Free Agent Wide Receiver Marquise Goodwin
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 24 2023
NFL News and Rumors
CJ Stroud and Bryce Young Could Play Against Each Other As NFL Rookies in 2023
CJ Stroud and Bryce Young Could Play Against Each Other As NFL Rookies in 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 23 2023
More News
Arrow to top