NFL Jersey Sales 2022: Russell Wilson Leads List of Top Selling NFL Jerseys

It hasn’t taken Pittsburgh Steelers fans long to warm up to first-round pick Kenny Pickett.

After being the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, Pickett has emerged as one of the leaders in NFL jersey sales, according to NFL Shop data.

Not only does the Steelers’ QB lead all rookies in jersey sales, but he’s also sold more NFL jerseys than the likes of Tom Brady, Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, and Joe Burrow.

In fact, only three players have sold more than Pickett, who has yet to even play in a preseason game.

Pickett’s popularity in Pittsburgh dates back to his college days, where he was a four-year starter for the Pittsburgh Panthers football team.

Before being selected with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Pickett played in 52 games and threw for more than 12,000 yards with 81 touchdowns at the University of Pittsburgh.

NFL Jersey Sales Leaders

The top-10 NFL jersey sellers have been released and there are a few surprises on the list, including a few players that changed teams this offseason.

Quarterbacks dominated the list once again in 2022, as eight of the top-10 players were signal-callers, led by Russell Wilson, who changed jerseys for the first time in his career.

Meanwhile, former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is the top skill position player after making the move to Las Vegas to play with the Raiders.

Check out the top-10 players in NFL jersey sales below.

Top-10 Selling NFL Jerseys in 2022

To learn more about the top-10 NFL jersey sellers, scroll down below.

The hottest unis on the market 👀 Whose jersey are you getting next? pic.twitter.com/TA9ppNAgPZ — NFL (@NFL) June 29, 2022

1. Russell Wilson — QB, Denver Broncos

Newly-acquired quarterback Russell Wilson has brought Super Bowl aspirations back to Denver after coming over to the Broncos via trade.

The last time the Broncos had a future Hall of Famer under center, they managed to win it all behind Peyton Manning, another quarterback that changed teams late in his career.

At age 33, Wilson has proven that he still has plenty left in the tank over the past few years.

Wilson was recently snubbed on the NFL’s list of top-50 players, which should add even more fuel to the fire after he was traded by Seattle this offseason.

2. Josh Allen — QB, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen has become the new face of the AFC East since Tom Brady left for the NFC.

The Bills have been one of the most electrifying offenses in football, thanks in large part to Allen’s talents.

Allen has the ability to get rid of the ball quickly and throws a great deep ball but his ability to get tough yards on the ground with his feet is what differentiates him from other top NFL quarterbacks.

Buffalo will look to improve upon its 11-6 overall record from 2021 behind Allen, who is expected to be one of the top NFL MVP candidates in 2022.

3. Davante Adams — WR, Las Vegas Raiders

A wide receiver that is seemingly always open, Davante Adams will make his debut with the Las Vegas Raiders at the start of the 2022 season.

Every year, Adams’ name is mentioned among the top wide receivers in the NFL, which should come as no surprise considering he’s caught double-digit touchdowns in five of the last six seasons.

Adams decided to part ways with Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers in favor of catching passes from his former college teammate Derek Carr.

The duo will now pair up as a member of the Raiders, who led the league in ticket sales a season ago.

No matter the coverage thrown his way this season, look for Adams’ gamble to pay off in Las Vegas this year.

4. Kenny Pickett — QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Coming in at No. 4 in total jersey sales, Pickett has enjoyed a warm welcome from Steelers fans.

An early favorite to win NFL Rookie of the Year, Pickett will have big shoes to fill in Pittsburgh.

The former quarterback of the Pittsburgh Panthers, Pickett was selected with the No. 20 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft as the successor to longtime franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

While the rookie has yet to be confirmed as the Week 1 starter, he might be surprised to see a lot of Steelers fans wearing his jersey at Acrisure Stadium this year.

Pickett will also have the benefit of having Najee Harris, one of the top running backs in the NFL, behind him.

5. Tom Brady — QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After moving to Tampa Bay for the next chapter in his career, Tom Brady won a Super Bowl his first season with the Buccaneers.

Brady announced his brief retirement after the Bucs were bounced early from the NFL Playoffs but decided to come back for some unfinished business.

With seven Super Bowl rings, three MVPs, and five Super Bowl MVP awards, Brady has accomplished more than any player in NFL history.

Whether in New England or Tampa Bay, Brady is a household name and will go down as the best quarterback ever.

6. Mac Jones — QB, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots drafted Mac Jones in the first round out of Alabama as the heir apparent to Tamp Brady in the 2021-2022 season.

As a rookie, he led the Patriots back to the NFL Playoffs only to lose to the red-hot Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card game.

In just his first year, Jones was named to the NFL Pro Bowl and is primed for a big leap under head coach Bill Belichick in Year 2.

7. Cooper Kupp — WR, Los Angeles Rams

Cooper Kupp is coming off of one of the most productive seasons for a wide receiver in NFL history.

Kupp won the illustrious Triple Crown in 2021, finishing with the most receptions, touchdowns, and yards among NFL wide receivers.

The Rams’ receiver also capped off his incredible season by winning the 2022 Super Bowl MVP award. Kupp had an amazing game catching two touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford on their way to winning their first Super Bowl ring.

8. Justin Herbert — QB, Los Angeles Chargers

One of the promising up-and-coming quarterbacks in the league, Justin Herbert has been passing at a record pace in his first two NFL seasons.

The 2020 Rookie of the Year avoided the sophomore slump but has yet to lead the Los Angeles Chargers to the NFL Playoffs.

Herbert has thrown for the most completions, passing touchdowns, and passing yards than any other quarterback in NFL history over his first two seasons.

9. Patrick Mahomes — QB, Kansas City Chiefs

One of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes ‘streetball’ style makes him one of the most fun players to watch in the league.

With the ability to throw the ball from any arm angle and make highlight reel plays, Mahomes is must-see TV when he is on the field.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback won his first Super Bowl in 2020, breaking the Kansas City Super Bowl appearance drought that lasted over 50 years.

Since then, he has become widely regarded one one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL.

10. Joe Burrow — QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Fresh off of tearing his ACL as a rookie, Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first playoff win in 31 years.

Then, Burrow rode that momentum to propel the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989.

Ever since his college days at LSU, Smokin’ Joe has won over football fans with his swagger on and off the football field.

With a talented crop of playmakers at his disposal, Burrow is set to have a career year with the Bengals in 2023.