Taylor Swift, the lyrical genius, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are reportedly the latest celebrity duo to set the rumor mills on fire. Although they’ve been “quietly hanging out,” as reports suggest, fans and admirers can’t help but wonder if, and when, a potential breakup might inspire some chart-topping songs from Swift. So we asked ChatGPT to predict their breakup date, and give us ten potential song titles that Swift may come up with for her heartbreak.

From Bracelets to Ballads

It began when Travis Kelce failed in an attempt to pass his number to Taylor Swift via a friendship bracelet during her concert at Arrowhead Stadium. Although his brother, Jason Kelce, joked about Swift’s loyalty to the Eagles (especially post their Super Bowl defeat to the Chiefs), it seems like the stars may have realigned for Travis and Swift. Now, the pair are rumored to be “quietly hanging out.”

But why are they keeping it hush-hush? As Jason points out, Taylor is an avid Eagles fan. Is the Super Bowl loss still a sore point for her? Or is there something else? We can’t help but wonder.

But Travis isn’t one to stay quiet, making their secretive rendezvous all the more intriguing. While Taylor jets off on her international Eras Tour and Travis nurses his hyperextended knee injury, fans can’t help but remain hopeful for the new pairing. However, many have also pointed out the potential for a breakup song to emerge from Swift’s studios.

ChatGPT Predicts Valentine’s Day Breakup

Here’s where ChatGPT comes into the picture. Using its datasets and intricate algorithms, it has predicted a potential breakup date for the pair, which is February 14th, 2024. It says jokingly that this would add to the drama.

But we took it an extra step, and asked ChatGPT to predict ten possible song titles and choruses that Taylor Swift could release when the pair eventually split. Here is what ChatGPT came up with.

Taylor Swift’s Travis Kelce Breakup Songs

Gone in the Endzone

Chorus:

Thought we were a touchdown, but we fumbled at the line,

Love in the spotlight, now you’re gone in the endzone of time.

Helmets & Heartaches

Chorus:

Helmets and heartaches, plays we couldn’t make,

I gave you my heart, but you were on the take.

Sideline Glances

Chorus:

From the sidelines, I watched us fall,

We started strong, then you let me stall.

Tight End Tears

Chorus:

You played the field, caught someone new,

Tight end tears, all ’cause of you.

Arrowhead Nights

Chorus:

Under Arrowhead lights, we found our fights,

Lost in touchdowns and lullabies.

Fourth and Long Gone

Chorus:

You made the call, said we had it all,

But it was fourth and long, now you’re just gone.

Touchdown to Breakdown

Chorus:

We went from touchdown dances, to silent glances,

From highest highs, to these loveless chances.

Eagle-Eyed Lover

Chorus:

You saw through my Eagle pride,

But love, in the end, couldn’t hide.

End Game (Not The One I Wanted)

Chorus:

Thought you were my end game, my final score,

But you changed the play, don’t want me anymore.

Halftime Heartbreak

Chorus:

Our love’s halftime show, a dazzling start,

But the second half brought a broken heart.

