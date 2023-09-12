NFL News and Rumors

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Is Reportedly “Quietly Hanging Out” With Taylor Swift

Wendi Oliveros
Travis Kelce

It was two short months ago when Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was talking with his brother Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast about Taylor Swift’s concert at Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis was unsuccessful in passing his phone number via a friendship bracelet to Swift.

As Jason pointed out, Swift is a huge Eagles fan and probably had not recovered from the Eagles Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.

But that does not appear to be the end of the story.

Travis and Swift reportedly are “quietly hanging out”

It is unclear how often they see each other when Swift is on the international leg of her Eras Tour, and Travis is recovering from a hyperextended knee injury that kept him out of the Chiefs’ Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Travis Kelce is not usually quiet about things so the fact that he is keeping this close to the cuff is interesting.

We wish the pair happiness knowing full well that if they break up, he could be the subject of an upcoming Swift song.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros
Wendi Oliveros

