It was two short months ago when Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was talking with his brother Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast about Taylor Swift’s concert at Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis was unsuccessful in passing his phone number via a friendship bracelet to Swift.

As Jason pointed out, Swift is a huge Eagles fan and probably had not recovered from the Eagles Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.

Travis Kelce tried to give his telephone number to Taylor Swift via a ‘friendship bracket’ before her concert at Arrowhead Stadium. He got denied as Swift doesn’t meet with anyone prior to taking stage. (via @newheightshow)#NFL #TravisKelce #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/acCuYuiRTn — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) July 26, 2023

But that does not appear to be the end of the story.

Travis and Swift reportedly are “quietly hanging out”

Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce have been ‘quietly hanging out,’ The Messenger reports. pic.twitter.com/uhVL1Q62jY — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 12, 2023

It is unclear how often they see each other when Swift is on the international leg of her Eras Tour, and Travis is recovering from a hyperextended knee injury that kept him out of the Chiefs’ Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Travis Kelce is not usually quiet about things so the fact that he is keeping this close to the cuff is interesting.

We wish the pair happiness knowing full well that if they break up, he could be the subject of an upcoming Swift song.

