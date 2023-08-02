NFL News and Rumors

Top-10 Highest-Paid NFL Wide Receivers In 2023

Dan Girolamo
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill

While running backs struggle to sign long-term extensions, the NFL receiver market has significantly increased over the past few seasons. The passing game continues to grow in importance, so pairing a quarterback with a top receiver is a necessity. Which receivers make the most money in the league? Below, we explore the top-10 highest-paid NFL wide receivers in 2023.

Miami’s Tyreek Hill is the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, with an average annual salary of $30 million. Hill is the only receiver with an average of $30 million annually.

Right behind Hill is Las Vegas’ Davante Adams at $28 million annually. However, Adams is first in total cash at the position in 2023 with $26.64 million, with Hill close behind at $26.1 million.

Los Angeles’ Cooper Kupp ($26.7 million) and Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown ($25 million) close out the top four.

View the entire list below.

Top-10 Highest-Paid NFL Wide Receivers In 2023 (Average Annual Salary)

  1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins — $30 million
  2. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders — $28 million
  3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams — $26.7 million
  4. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles — $25 million
  5. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks – $24 million
  6. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills — $24 million
  7. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers — $23.85 million
  8. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders — $22.79 million
  9. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears  — $20.63 million
  10. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers — $20.02 million

Rankings are based on average money per year via Spotrac.

10. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers — $20.02 million

Sep 22, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates his touchdown during the first half against the Houston Texans at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

After three straight seasons of at least 97 catches and 1,000 yards, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen signed a four-year, $80.1 million contract extension, with a $13.5 million signing bonus and $43 million guaranteed, before the start of the 2020 season.

Allen, 30, has been with the Chargers since the team drafted him out of California in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

When healthy, Allen is one of the best route runners in the NFL. Since 2017, Allen has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in four of six seasons.

9. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears  — $20.63 million

Despite question marks at quarterback throughout his tenure in Carolina, D.J. Moore quickly became the Panthers’ best receiver. Since 2019, Moore surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in three of four seasons.

After a 2021 season with 93 catches, 1,157 yards, and four touchdowns, Moore signed a three-year $61.88 million contract extension with $41.61 million guaranteed and a $19.5 million signing bonus.

This past offseason, the Panthers traded Moore and multiple draft picks to the Chicago Bears for a package that included the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

8. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders — $22.79 million

Dec 15, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins wide receiver Steven Sims (15) is congratulated by wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

“Scary” Terry McLaurin is one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL.

Drafted in the third round out of Ohio State in the 2019 NFL Draft, McLaurin became the Commanders’ top receiver once he stepped on the field.

McLaurin has registered 299 catches, 4,281 yards, and 21 touchdowns in four seasons in Washington.

In June 2022, McLaurin was rewarded for his accomplishments with a three-year, $68.36 million contract extension, including a $28 million signing bonus and $53.15 million guaranteed.

7. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers — $23.85 million

Deebo Samuel is Mr. Do-It-All for the San Francisco 49ers.

As a pass-catcher, Samuel has accumulated 223 catches, 3,230 yards, and 12 touchdowns in four seasons. However, Samuel is an excellent runner, rushing for 782 yards and 14 touchdowns, with eight coming in the 2021 season.

After contract talks heated up in the summer of 2022, Samuel signed a three-year, $71.55 million extension to remain with the 49ers. The extension included $58.1 million guaranteed and a $24.04 million signing bonus.

6. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills — $24 million

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs
Jan 22, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during warmups before an AFC divisional round game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

No wide receiver has meant more to his quarterback over the past three seasons than Stefon Diggs.

As Josh Allen’s top target, Diggs has ascended to one of the top receivers in the NFL.

Since joining the Bills before the 2020 season, Diggs is tied for the most catches in the regular season with 338 to go along with 4,189 yards and 29 touchdowns.

In April 2022, Diggs signed a four-year, $96 million contract with the Bills, featuring a $21.5 million signing bonus and $70 million guaranteed.

5. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks – $24 million

Tied with Diggs in average annual salary is Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who signed a three-year, $72 million contract in July 2022, including a $30 million signing bonus and $58.2 million guaranteed.

Drafted in the second round out of Ole Miss in the 2019 NFL Draft, Metcalf is one of the most physically-imposing receivers at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds.

Metcalf set the Seahawks’ single-season record for receiving yards with 1,303.

Metcalf has 306 catches, including a career-high 90 in 2022, 4,218 yards, and 35 touchdowns in four seasons with the Seahawks.

4. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles — $25 million

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) catches a touchdown pass against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (21) and safety Juan Thornhill (22) during the first half in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

After spending three seasons in Tennessee, Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for two draft picks, including a first-round selection, during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brown signed a four-year, $100 million contract with the Eagles, including $57.22 million guaranteed and a $23.23 signing bonus.

Brown was worth every penny for the Eagles, as the 26-year-old had his best season statistically as a pro.

In 2022, Brown set career-highs with 88 catches and 1,496 yards with 11 touchdowns.

3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams — $26.7 million

In 2021, Los Angles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp asserted himself as the best receiver in the NFL. Kupp won the receiving triple crown, leading all receivers with 145 catches, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns.

Kupp’s production increased in the playoffs as he set the NFL record for catches in one postseason with 33 receptions. The Rams defeated the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, and Kupp won Super Bowl MVP with a stat line of eight catches, 92 yards, and two touchdowns.

In June 2022, Kupp’s all-time season led to a three-year, $80.1 million contract extension, with a $20 million signing bonus and $75 million guaranteed.

2. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders — $28 million

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams
Jul 31, 2023; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Since entering the league in 2014, Adams has consistently been one of the five best wide receivers in the NFL.

In eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Adams finished with 10 touchdowns or more in five of eight seasons as Aaron Rodgers’s favorite target.

The Packers placed the franchise tag on Adams during the 2022 offseason. When Adams refused to play on the tag, the Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for two draft picks in March 2022.

Shortly after the trade, Adams signed a monster five-year, $140 million contract with the Raiders, including $65.67 guaranteed and a $19.25 million signing bonus.

In his first season with the Raiders, Adams led the league with 14 touchdowns to go along with 100 catches and 1,516 yards.

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins — $30 million

The highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL is Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins, with an average annual salary of $30 million.

For the first six seasons of his career, Hill served as the No. 1 receiver for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The speedster surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in four of six seasons.

Seeking a new contract, the Chiefs traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a haul that included a first-round pick, a second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a sixth-round pick.

Hill then signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins. The contract featured $72.2 million guaranteed with a $25.5 million signing bonus.

Hill thrived in his first season with the Dolphins, leading the NFL in catches (119) and receiving yards (1,710).

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment.
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
