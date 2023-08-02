While running backs struggle to sign long-term extensions, the NFL receiver market has significantly increased over the past few seasons. The passing game continues to grow in importance, so pairing a quarterback with a top receiver is a necessity. Which receivers make the most money in the league? Below, we explore the top-10 highest-paid NFL wide receivers in 2023.

Top-10 Highest-Paid NFL Wide Receivers In 2023

Miami’s Tyreek Hill is the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, with an average annual salary of $30 million. Hill is the only receiver with an average of $30 million annually.

Right behind Hill is Las Vegas’ Davante Adams at $28 million annually. However, Adams is first in total cash at the position in 2023 with $26.64 million, with Hill close behind at $26.1 million.

Los Angeles’ Cooper Kupp ($26.7 million) and Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown ($25 million) close out the top four.

View the entire list below.

Top-10 Highest-Paid NFL Wide Receivers In 2023 (Average Annual Salary)

Rankings are based on average money per year via Spotrac.

10. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers — $20.02 million

After three straight seasons of at least 97 catches and 1,000 yards, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen signed a four-year, $80.1 million contract extension, with a $13.5 million signing bonus and $43 million guaranteed, before the start of the 2020 season.

Allen, 30, has been with the Chargers since the team drafted him out of California in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

When healthy, Allen is one of the best route runners in the NFL. Since 2017, Allen has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in four of six seasons.

9. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears — $20.63 million

Video: #Bears QB Justin Fields goes deeeep to new WR1 D.J. Moore right over rookie CB Tyrique Stevenson. Justin Fields guaranteed he'll throw for 4,000 yards this season. How many touchdowns will these two connect on in 2023?pic.twitter.com/4dPTJQmF6a — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 26, 2023

Despite question marks at quarterback throughout his tenure in Carolina, D.J. Moore quickly became the Panthers’ best receiver. Since 2019, Moore surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in three of four seasons.

After a 2021 season with 93 catches, 1,157 yards, and four touchdowns, Moore signed a three-year $61.88 million contract extension with $41.61 million guaranteed and a $19.5 million signing bonus.

This past offseason, the Panthers traded Moore and multiple draft picks to the Chicago Bears for a package that included the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

8. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders — $22.79 million

“Scary” Terry McLaurin is one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL.

Drafted in the third round out of Ohio State in the 2019 NFL Draft, McLaurin became the Commanders’ top receiver once he stepped on the field.

McLaurin has registered 299 catches, 4,281 yards, and 21 touchdowns in four seasons in Washington.

In June 2022, McLaurin was rewarded for his accomplishments with a three-year, $68.36 million contract extension, including a $28 million signing bonus and $53.15 million guaranteed.

7. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers — $23.85 million

A trimmed-down version of Deebo Samuel took the field on Wednesday. No. 19 hasn’t looked this sleek since ‘19. pic.twitter.com/gCHRJnlzzd — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) July 26, 2023

Deebo Samuel is Mr. Do-It-All for the San Francisco 49ers.

As a pass-catcher, Samuel has accumulated 223 catches, 3,230 yards, and 12 touchdowns in four seasons. However, Samuel is an excellent runner, rushing for 782 yards and 14 touchdowns, with eight coming in the 2021 season.

After contract talks heated up in the summer of 2022, Samuel signed a three-year, $71.55 million extension to remain with the 49ers. The extension included $58.1 million guaranteed and a $24.04 million signing bonus.

6. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills — $24 million

No wide receiver has meant more to his quarterback over the past three seasons than Stefon Diggs.

As Josh Allen’s top target, Diggs has ascended to one of the top receivers in the NFL.

Since joining the Bills before the 2020 season, Diggs is tied for the most catches in the regular season with 338 to go along with 4,189 yards and 29 touchdowns.

In April 2022, Diggs signed a four-year, $96 million contract with the Bills, featuring a $21.5 million signing bonus and $70 million guaranteed.

5. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks – $24 million

DK Metcalf really might be the greatest athlete of all time knowing his physique and physical abilities are powered by this diet pic.twitter.com/VpyDjzaUh1 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) July 22, 2023

Tied with Diggs in average annual salary is Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who signed a three-year, $72 million contract in July 2022, including a $30 million signing bonus and $58.2 million guaranteed.

Drafted in the second round out of Ole Miss in the 2019 NFL Draft, Metcalf is one of the most physically-imposing receivers at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds.

Metcalf set the Seahawks’ single-season record for receiving yards with 1,303.

Metcalf has 306 catches, including a career-high 90 in 2022, 4,218 yards, and 35 touchdowns in four seasons with the Seahawks.

4. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles — $25 million

After spending three seasons in Tennessee, Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for two draft picks, including a first-round selection, during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brown signed a four-year, $100 million contract with the Eagles, including $57.22 million guaranteed and a $23.23 signing bonus.

Brown was worth every penny for the Eagles, as the 26-year-old had his best season statistically as a pro.

In 2022, Brown set career-highs with 88 catches and 1,496 yards with 11 touchdowns.

3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams — $26.7 million

Rams’ WR Cooper Kupp left practice early with a hamstring injury on Tuesday night, and the team is uncertain how long he will be sidelined.https://t.co/ZrTveCeVrL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2023

In 2021, Los Angles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp asserted himself as the best receiver in the NFL. Kupp won the receiving triple crown, leading all receivers with 145 catches, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns.

Kupp’s production increased in the playoffs as he set the NFL record for catches in one postseason with 33 receptions. The Rams defeated the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, and Kupp won Super Bowl MVP with a stat line of eight catches, 92 yards, and two touchdowns.

In June 2022, Kupp’s all-time season led to a three-year, $80.1 million contract extension, with a $20 million signing bonus and $75 million guaranteed.

2. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders — $28 million

Since entering the league in 2014, Adams has consistently been one of the five best wide receivers in the NFL.

In eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Adams finished with 10 touchdowns or more in five of eight seasons as Aaron Rodgers’s favorite target.

The Packers placed the franchise tag on Adams during the 2022 offseason. When Adams refused to play on the tag, the Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for two draft picks in March 2022.

Shortly after the trade, Adams signed a monster five-year, $140 million contract with the Raiders, including $65.67 guaranteed and a $19.25 million signing bonus.

In his first season with the Raiders, Adams led the league with 14 touchdowns to go along with 100 catches and 1,516 yards.

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins — $30 million

The highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL is Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins, with an average annual salary of $30 million.

For the first six seasons of his career, Hill served as the No. 1 receiver for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The speedster surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in four of six seasons.

Seeking a new contract, the Chiefs traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a haul that included a first-round pick, a second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a sixth-round pick.

Hill then signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins. The contract featured $72.2 million guaranteed with a $25.5 million signing bonus.

Hill thrived in his first season with the Dolphins, leading the NFL in catches (119) and receiving yards (1,710).

