Tyson Fury Insists He MUST Fight Anthony Joshua Before He Retires

Paul Kelly
Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua
Tyson Fury has revealed that a potential fight with Anthony Joshua simply must happen before he retires from boxing. ‘The Gypsy King’ has said a fight between him and ‘AJ’ is still the biggest fight in world boxing and it would be a ‘dying travesty’ if the fight were to never take place.

Fury vs Joshua Simply MUST Happen According To ‘The Gypsy King’

Tyson Fury has recently revealed in an interview that an all-British heavyweight showdown between him and the former two-time heavyweight champion of the world, Anthony Joshua, must happen before either of the pair hang up their gloves and call time on their respective boxing careers.

In a recent interview with Jake Humphrey and Damien Hughes for the High Performance Podcast, Fury revealed that he needs to Joshua fight before he retires from the sport. Here is a clip from the interview and what Fury said regarding his potential heavyweight showdown with ‘AJ’:

It looked like Fury vs Joshua was finally going to happen in December this year, with negotiations supposedly getting further than ever back in late August/early September. Both promoters of Joshua and Fury met and were negotiating the fight. Purse splits were agreed, a date was agreed, TV rights were agreed, it looked like British boxing fans were finally getting to see the fight they all wanted.

However, that wasn’t to be the case as the fight collapsed over some commercial rights and sponsors dictating ridiculous terms. Both Team Joshua and Team Fury were of course making it out to be the other persons fault. The reality is, both Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are fighting men, they wanted to have a fight. But at the end of the day, greed, money and out of the ring negotiations were the reason the fight came to a standstill.

Fury is instead fighting Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout on December 3rd, so be sure to check out the best boxing picks and boxing odds for that fight. Fight fans really aren’t fussed on this fight, but are hoping that Fury can come through it unscathed and we can get the big Joshua vs Fury fight at some stage in 2023.

Fury’s message is loud and clear, the Joshua fight must happen before the end of his career. It is too big a fight not to happen and would capture the imagination of the entire boxing world. Both men would make tens of millions, as well as the winner securing bragging rights for the rest of their lives.

Fury’s final message on the High Performance Podcast was this:

“I don’t think I can retire today because I need that Joshua fight.

“We have been trying to make that fight for years. It’s the fight that people want to see. It’s the fight that I want to see as a boxing fan.

“I think it would be an absolute dying travesty if me and Joshua didn’t fight in this era.”

Boxing News and Rumors News
Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
