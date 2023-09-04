Tennis News and Rumors

US Open Round Of 16: Defending Champion Iga Swiatek Is Ousted By Jelena Ostapenko

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jelena Ostapenko Iga Swiatek

2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko entered the US Open Round of 16 with a 3-0 career head-to-head record against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

She had a twinkle in her eye and a lot of confidence in the days leading up to the match.


After Ostapenko broke Swiatek’s serve to start the match, tennis fans wondered if this would be more of the same dominance of Ostapenko over the defending champion.

Swiatek rebounded and won the set.

However, a shocking turnaround in the second set evened the match with Ostapenko running away with it in the deciding third set.

She nearly bageled Swiatek in the third, something that Swiatek is known for doing to her opponents.

Swiatek came back to win one game.


Ostapenko’s game which was hard-hitting and relatively error-free was more than Swiatek could handle on a very humid Sunday night.

Swiatek herself was confounded by the turn of events.

She explained that she can usually problem-solve her way out of trouble, but her game just wasn’t there in the last two sets of the match.

Ostapenko sends shock waves through the US Open women’s draw.

Her next opponent is Coco Gauff who was ousted from the Australian Open by Ostapenko in straight sets.

 

As a result of Swiatek’s loss, Aryna Sabalenka will become the World No. 1 for the first time in her career.


Swiatek, 22, held the mantle for 75 consecutive weeks.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Taylor Fritz Frances Tiafoe

US Open: Sunday Was A Great Day For Three American Men

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  7h
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula
US Open Day 8: 2 American Women’s Matches To See On Labor Day
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  7h
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff
US Open Day 7 Matches: 3 To See On September 3, 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 2 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula
US Open Day 6: American Women Come Up Big Winners In Singles And Doubles
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 2 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner
Two best third round men’s matches at 2023 United States Open Saturday
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 2 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Stefanos and Petros Tsitsipas
Stefanos Tsitsipas And Brother Petros Play Second Round Doubles Match At US Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 2 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Peyton Stearns
3 American Women Try To Join Coco Gauff In US Open Round Of 16 On Saturday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 2 2023
More News
Arrow to top