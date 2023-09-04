2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko entered the US Open Round of 16 with a 3-0 career head-to-head record against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

She had a twinkle in her eye and a lot of confidence in the days leading up to the match.

Hindsight 20/20… Jelena Ostapenko looked extra motivated when she said “I’ll probably take advantage of that” before her match with Iga Swiatek. Take advantage, she did.

pic.twitter.com/2cbb0TuDs7 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 4, 2023



After Ostapenko broke Swiatek’s serve to start the match, tennis fans wondered if this would be more of the same dominance of Ostapenko over the defending champion.

Swiatek rebounded and won the set.

However, a shocking turnaround in the second set evened the match with Ostapenko running away with it in the deciding third set.

She nearly bageled Swiatek in the third, something that Swiatek is known for doing to her opponents.

Swiatek came back to win one game.

PENKO TAKES OUT THE DEFENDING #USOPEN CHAMP! 🚨@JelenaOstapenk8 ousts Iga Swiatek, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, in improving to 4-0 against the Pole. 🤯 Coco Gauff, who lost to Ostapenko at this year’s Aussie Open, awaits in the QFs. 💯 https://t.co/zjCLrKLEE6 — TENNIS (@Tennis) September 4, 2023



Ostapenko’s game which was hard-hitting and relatively error-free was more than Swiatek could handle on a very humid Sunday night.

Jelena Ostapenko reaches the #USOpen quartefinals for the first time in her career! pic.twitter.com/QzSWObVJYE — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2023

Swiatek herself was confounded by the turn of events.

She explained that she can usually problem-solve her way out of trouble, but her game just wasn’t there in the last two sets of the match.

Ostapenko sends shock waves through the US Open women’s draw.

Her next opponent is Coco Gauff who was ousted from the Australian Open by Ostapenko in straight sets.

Upsets continue at the Australian Open.. Jelena Ostapenko (17) takes out the phenom Coco Gauff (7)pic.twitter.com/Tp6LrLv1ro — Last Night’s Game (@LastNights_Game) January 22, 2023

As a result of Swiatek’s loss, Aryna Sabalenka will become the World No. 1 for the first time in her career.

Tennis has a new World Number #1. Aryna Sabalenka, the 29th in the history of the WTA. pic.twitter.com/iulnj0tvUr — José Morgado (@josemorgado) September 4, 2023



Swiatek, 22, held the mantle for 75 consecutive weeks.

Iga Swiatek spent 75 consecutive weeks as world #1 This is the 12th most in history, behind the great Chris Evert She also spent the 10th most weeks in total at #1, behind Davenport 22 years old & she’s already left an unforgettable footprint on this sport Well done. 🇵🇱❤️ pic.twitter.com/TDQhFGRIFT — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 4, 2023

