"No Fear" Rozier is here to reassure us all

No Doubt No Fear this way — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) April 5, 2018

Yeah, the Kyrie Irving news is hard to swallow but we can take some solace in a few things.

1: It’s not a structural issue with his knee. They’re just taking a couple of screws out.

2: Terry Rozier is here to save the day.

That Tito Tweet came after the news of Kyrie’s new surgery was announced, so we can all rest easy knowing he’s ready to lead us to the promised land.

Just a reminder, Rozier is putting up 17.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists as a starter.

Just to be safe, you might want to light a candle for the Celtics playoff hopes.