Holloway Out of UFC 223; Main Event Still in Flux

Of all the cursed cards the UFC has put on, tomorrow’s UFC 223 is surely the most cursed of all. Now Max Holloway is out of the main event after not being allowed to continue his weight cut down to 155 pounds for his title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

So what’s the new main event? Here is a brief summary on where we’re at and how we got here:

Tony Ferguson trips on a camera chord and tears his LCL, pulling him out of the main event against Khabib

Max Holloway is announced as a last minute replacement, but the commission stops his weight cut today due to health concerns

Anthony Pettis is offered the fight against Khabib, but he weighs in at 155.2 lbs, needing to cut 0.2 more. Reportedly he then asks for more money from the UFC, who pull the plug

Paul Felder is offered the main event against Khabib (mostly because he’s the only fighter left that weighed in at 155 – Al Iaquinta was 155.2 – no disrespect, Mr. Irish Dragon), but the commission puts the kibosh on it because he’s not “ranked” (ranked in the UFC’s in-house, blogger voted on rankings – I’m stifling laughter here)

So there we have it, as of now. Khabib vs TBA is the main event as these words are being typed. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is currently being arraigned downtown for multiple accounts of assault.

Stay strange MMA.