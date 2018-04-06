UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Apr 6/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|NR
|Daniel Cormier
|521
|1
|1
|1
|Stipe Miocic
|521
|3
|2
|3
|Alistair Overeem
|246
|4
|3
|6
|Fabricio Werdum
|182
|5
|4
|Francis Ngannou
|181
|6
|5
|7
|Mark Hunt
|163
|7
|6
|Junior dos Santos
|159
|8
|8
|4
|Alexander Volkov
|153
|9
|7
|7
|Derrick Lewis
|137
|10
|13
|10
|Andrei Arlovski
|98.5
|11
|9
|11
|Aleksei Oleinik
|89
|12
|10
|5
|Curtis Blaydes
|85
|13
|12
|9
|Marcin Tybura
|83
|14
|13
|Travis Browne
|70
|15
|10
|12
|Stefan Struve
|66
|16
|15
|14
|Tai Tuivasa
|47.5
|17
|16
|Walt Harris
|39.5
|18
|17
|Luis Henrique
|37.5
|19
|18
|13
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|32.5
|20
|19
|16
|Justin Ledet
|31.5
|21
|NR
|Dmitriy Sosnovskiy
|30
|22
|20
|Cyril Asker
|29.5
|22
|20
|Justin Willis
|29.5
|24
|22
|Timothy Johnson
|29
|25
|23
|15
|Junior Albini
|27
|26
|24
|Daniel Spitz
|25
|27
|25
|Chase Sherman
|24.5
|28
|26
|Marcelo Golm
|22.5
|29
|27
|Anthony Hamilton
|10
|30
|29
|Mark Godbeer
|8.5
|31
|30
|Adam Wieczorek
|5
|31
|30
|Arjan Singh Bhullar
|5
|33
|32
|Allen Crowder
|0
|33
|32
|Chris De La Rocha
|0
|33
|32
|Damian Grabowski
|0
|33
|32
|Dmitrii Smolyakov
|0
|33
|32
|Hu Yaozong
|0
|33
|32
|Jarjis Danho
|0
|33
|32
|Rashad Coulter
|0
Check back Friday for our light heavyweight rankings
