UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Apr 6/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank 1 NR Daniel Cormier 521 1 1 1 Stipe Miocic 521 3 2 3 Alistair Overeem 246 4 3 6 Fabricio Werdum 182 5 4 Francis Ngannou 181 6 5 7 Mark Hunt 163 7 6 Junior dos Santos 159 8 8 4 Alexander Volkov 153 9 7 7 Derrick Lewis 137 10 13 10 Andrei Arlovski 98.5 11 9 11 Aleksei Oleinik 89 12 10 5 Curtis Blaydes 85 13 12 9 Marcin Tybura 83 14 13 Travis Browne 70 15 10 12 Stefan Struve 66 16 15 14 Tai Tuivasa 47.5 17 16 Walt Harris 39.5 18 17 Luis Henrique 37.5 19 18 13 Shamil Abdurakhimov 32.5 20 19 16 Justin Ledet 31.5 21 NR Dmitriy Sosnovskiy 30 22 20 Cyril Asker 29.5 22 20 Justin Willis 29.5 24 22 Timothy Johnson 29 25 23 15 Junior Albini 27 26 24 Daniel Spitz 25 27 25 Chase Sherman 24.5 28 26 Marcelo Golm 22.5 29 27 Anthony Hamilton 10 30 29 Mark Godbeer 8.5 31 30 Adam Wieczorek 5 31 30 Arjan Singh Bhullar 5 33 32 Allen Crowder 0 33 32 Chris De La Rocha 0 33 32 Damian Grabowski 0 33 32 Dmitrii Smolyakov 0 33 32 Hu Yaozong 0 33 32 Jarjis Danho 0 33 32 Rashad Coulter 0

