Celtics

Watch Jayson Tatum show why he's Rookie of the Year candidate with sick steal, dunk

Watch Jayson Tatum show why he's Rookie of the Year candidate with sick steal, dunk

NBA

Watch Jayson Tatum show why he's Rookie of the Year candidate with sick steal, dunk

Ben Simmons may be the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award, but Jayson Tatum has often resembled a veteran on the court, and he’s certainly in the running as well.

Tatum showed that during Sunday’s game against the Hawks, when he perfectly stepped into a passing lane and then used his speed and sick handles to get to the rim.

Not only that, he finished off the play with a bang — in the form of a powerful dunk.

Tatum finished with 19 points on an impressive 8-of-12 shooting performance, with four steals, four rebounds and two assists.

Celtics, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Celtics
Home