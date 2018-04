A scary moment took place early in Wednesday’s Tigers-Indians game at Progressive Field.

It happened in the first inning, when Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann got hit in the head by a line drive. The ball careened off Jason Kipnis’ bat and hit Zimm near his jaw.

Rt ouch Jordan Zimmermann took a pitch to the face in the 1st inning. He left the field under his own power pic.twitter.com/vn21SDjmlX — Johnny Knoxville (@jknoxville) April 12, 2018

Zimmermann stayed down for a few moments, but eventually walked off the field on his own power. He was replaced by Daniel Norris.