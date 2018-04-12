UFC Glendale Prelim Breakout Star: Lauren Mueller

The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Well, I guess it’s time to admit it again; I clearly have a preference for Contenders Series alumni. Even though my pick from the show didn’t work out last weekend, there is one this week who has loads of potential.

Lauren Mueller



Nickname – Princess Tiger

Affiliation – San Diego Fight Club

From – San Diego, California

Height – 5’5″

Weight – 125 lbs (Flyweight)

Record – 4-0 (0-0 UFC)

What makes her impressive

In its debut Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series was not particularly good at highlighting the women of the sport. However, when Lauren Mueller got into the cage, Dana noticed.

Perhaps the most impressive part of her performance was that she went up a weight class on short notice and had no issues with the size discrepancy. Her opponent was much taller; she got inside well. Her opponent was much heavier on fight night; she showed superior strength. In many ways it looked as if Mueller would be a fine fit in the UFC’s 135lbs division. Instead she drops down to 125lbs where she’ll be even more imposing.

Why she has been overlooked

Like many from last summer’s contender series, the wait to get in the actual octagon took some time. For Mueller, it’ll be roughly 8 months in between appearances. So any of the hype that she built up in the first bout most likely has waned.

What makes this a good match-up

#15 ranked Shana Dobson looked really solid in her UFC debut, finishing Ariel Beck with strikes. However, clearly the best part of her game is her distance striking. She needs room to work in order to be at her absolute best. With what we’ve already covered about Mueller, that isn’t going to be easy to do. Expect Mueller to get in Dobson’s face and back her up. And when she does, expect her to put Dobson in trouble.

Prelim Breakout Star Record: 139-62-1 (2 NC) (6 DNF)

