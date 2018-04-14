UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Gaethje
Apr 14, 2018
Gila River Arena
Glendale, Arizona
UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Gaethje Results
Main Card (FOX/CTV Two – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Lightweights (five rounds):
Dustin Poirier (22-5, 1 NC, #5 ranked lightweight)
Justin Gaethje (18-1, #48 ranked lightweight)
Middleweights:
Israel Adesanya (12-0, #42 ranked middleweight)
Marvin Vettori (12-3-1, #48 ranked middleweight)
Welterweights:
Carlos Condit (30-11, #16 ranked welterweight)
Alex Oliveira (17-4-1, 2 NC, #12 ranked welterweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Michelle Waterson (14-6, #6 ranked women’s strawweight)
Cortney Casey (7-5, #14 ranked women’s strawweight)
Prelim (Fox/TSN 5 – 6:00 pm Eastern)
Middleweights:
Tim Boetsch (21-11, #9 ranked middleweight)
Antonio Carlos Junior (10-2, 1 NC, #21 ranked middleweight)
Welterweights:
Muslim Salikhov (13-2, #84 ranked welterweight)
Ricky Rainey (13-4)
Flyweights:
Wilson Reis (22-8, #14 ranked flyweight)
John Moraga (18-6, #7 ranked flyweight)
Middleweights:
Krzysztof Jotko (19-3, #22 ranked middleweight)
Brad Tavares (16-5, #13 ranked middleweight)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 3:30 pm Eastern)
Lightweights:
Gilbert Burns (12-2, #29 ranked lightweight)
Dan Moret (13-3)
Women’s Flyweights:
Shana Dobson (3-1, #8 ranked women’s flyweight)
Lauren Mueller (4-0)
Welterweights:
Dhiego Lima (14-6, #82 ranked welterweight)
Yushin Okami (34-11, #48 ranked welterweight)
Heavyweights:
Arjan Singh Bhullar (7-0, #31 ranked heavyweight)
Adam Wieczorek (9-1, #31 ranked heavyweight)
Bantamweights:
Matthew Lopez (10-2, #25 ranked bantamweight)
Alejandro Perez (19-6-1, #18 ranked bantamweight)
Bantamweights:
Luke Sanders (11-2, #40 ranked bantamweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Patrick Williams (8-5, #36 ranked bantamweight)
