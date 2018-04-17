JJ Redick angry with Goran Dragic over stat-padding bucket

The Heat fought hard on the road at Wells Fargo Center and earned a 113-103 win on Monday night to even the playoff series with the Sixers.

Goran Dragic, however, did not really earn the two points he scored in the game’s waning seconds, and J.J. Redick was not happy about it.

Dragic got behind the defense, but instead of just dribbling the ball out, he shot and made an uncontested layup.

Redick, and the Sixers fans, let him know about it. The Sixers veteran guard was seen yelling at Dragic afterward.

Brett Brown and the rest of Philadelphia didn't like that late Dragic layup… pic.twitter.com/2sLWt6OF2K — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) April 17, 2018

Looks like Dragic wanted to pad his stats on that sequence.