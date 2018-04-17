Joel Embiid appears to rip 76ers coaching staff after loss

Sixers big man Joel Embiid said he was available for Monday’s playoff game against the Heat, but the coaching staff made the decision not to play him.

Embiid is recovering from an orbital bone fracture, and the Sixers are playing it safe with him — again.

He, apparently, is not happy about the decision. Check out what Embiid had to say about it on his Instagram story after Monday’s 113-103 loss.

https://twitter.com/sportingnews/status/986083568320299009

That probably won’t go over too well in the locker room.