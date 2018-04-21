UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee
Apr 21, 2018
Boardwalk Hall
Atlantic City, New Jersey
UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee Results
Main Card (FS1/TSN5 – 10:00 pm Eastern)
Catchweight – 157 lbs (five rounds):
Edson Barboza (19-5, #14 ranked lightweight)
Kevin Lee (16-5, #5 ranked lightweight)
Featherweights:
Frankie Edgar (22-6-1, #4 ranked featherweight)
Cub Swanson (25-8, #18 ranked featherweight)
Heavyweights:
Chase Sherman (11-4, #27 ranked heavyweight)
Justin Willis (6-1, #22 ranked heavyweight)
Middleweights:
David Branch (21-4, #25 ranked middleweight)
Thiago Santos (17-5, #12 ranked middleweight)
Bantamweights:
Aljamain Sterling (14-3, #9 ranked bantamweight)
Brett Johns (15-0, #30 ranked bantamweight)
Lightweights:
Jim Miller (28-11, 1 NC, #25 ranked lightweight)
Dan Hooker (16-7, #21 ranked lightweight)
Prelims (FS1/TSN5 – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Welterweights:
Ryan LaFlare (13-2, #28 ranked welterweight)
Alex Garcia (15-4, #18 ranked welterweight)
Bantamweights:
Merab Dvalishvili (7-3, #52 ranked bantamweight)
Ricky Simon (10-1)
Welterweights:
Siyar Bahadurzada (23-6-1, #45 ranked welterweight) **WINNER BY KO (BODY KICK & PUNCH) – ROUND 2 (2:40)
Luan Chagas (15-2-1, #67 ranked welterweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Corey Anderson (10-4, #25 ranked light heayvweight) **WINNER BY UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
Patrick Cummins (10-4, #22 ranked light heayvweight)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 7:30 pm Eastern)
Welterweights:
Tony Martin (12-4, #53 ranked welterweight) **WINNER BY UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
Keita Nakamura (33-8-2, 1 NC, #31 ranked welterweight)
Comments