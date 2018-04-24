76ers

Watch Goran Dragic slap Ben Simmons on back of head

Watch Goran Dragic slap Ben Simmons on back of head

NBA

Watch Goran Dragic slap Ben Simmons on back of head

The Heat were handled with ease by the 76ers in their playoff series, with Philadelphia taking four of five games.

Game 5 was tied at the half, but the Sixers took control in the third quarter, outscoring their opponent 34-20 to emerge victorious.

Miami’s second-half struggles appeared to take a toll on the team, as Goran Dragic elected to take a swap at one of the Sixers’ stars during the game.

Dragic was attempting to track down a loose ball, which Ben Simmons eventually controlled and dribbled. The Heat guard then fouled Simmons, and followed that up by taking a swipe at the back of the rookie’s head. Simmons clearly was not happy about it, as you might imagine.

It looked like Dragic’s frustration boiled over on that play.

76ers, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More 76ers
Home