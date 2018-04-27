Adidas trolls Ben Simmons with 'Rookie?' billboard in Salt Lake City

Adidas has joined the Rookie of the Year award debate.

Sixers star Ben Simmons may be the favorite to win the award, but Donovan Mitchell is in the running as well.

And Adidas, who has Mitchell under contract, has made it clear who it believes should win the award. The renowned sporting equipment manufacturer put up a billboard in Salt Lake City to support Mitchell.

The message displayed on the billboard is “Rookie?” which obviously pokes fun at Simmons, who is playing in his first season in the league, even though he was drafted in 2016.

Here is a closer look at the @adidasHoops #Rookie sign for @spidadmitchell in Salt Lake City. pic.twitter.com/Q1B3ntOMBJ — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) April 27, 2018

Well played.