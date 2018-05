Nationals slugger Bryce Harper did something that he’s never done in his career — in a big way.

Harper has been drawing a lot of walks recently, so he was given the opportunity to hit leadoff during Wednesday’s game against the Pirates.

It worked.

Harper worked a 2-2 count and then got a hanging breaking ball from Ivan Nova, which he slugged all the way into the upper deck of Nats Park.

Bryce Harper's first career leadoff home run. Upper deck.

It was Harper’s first career leadoff home run.