Terry Rozier trolls Eric Bledsoe with 'Scary Terry' shirt and a twist to it (PHOTO)

Celtics point guard Terry Rozier is crushing life right now.

Just a few months ago, he was backing up superstar Kyrie Irving, playing a handful of minutes a game. Now, he’s the team’s star in the backcourt, and combined with Al Horford, the duo has been a nightmare for the Sixers.

And now, most importantly, Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe knows exactly who he is.

Rozier made sure of that, as he was seen wearing a “Scary Terry” t-shirt getting off the team plane. Not only that, the “Terry” featured on the shirt had Drew Bledsoe’s likeness on it.

Terry Rozier now has a shirt with Scary Terry in a Bledsoe jersey pic.twitter.com/8yfHkRK34Q — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) May 4, 2018

Eric Bledsoe may never live this one down.