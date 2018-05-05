Joel Embiid flattens Aron Baynes with massive dunk

Sixers big man Joel Embiid taught Aron Baynes a lesson about trusting the process during the second quarter of Saturday’s game with a thunderous dunk.

It happened when Ben Simmons came flying down the court with the ball, and then proceeded to dish it to Embiid with a nice behind-the-back pass. Embiid then finished off the play with authority — dunking all over Baynes, who was attempting to protect the rim.

Embiid managed to throw down the dunk — knocking Baynes down in the process — while absorbing contact and drawing the foul for a three-point play opportunity.

Ben Simmons dishes & Joel Embiid DELIVERS! 👀🔨😤 12 straight points for the @sixers!#PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/gCCVNEtJ54 — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2018

That was one of the best dunks of the playoffs so far. Embiid destroyed Baynes on that play.