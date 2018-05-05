76ers

Joel Embiid flattens Aron Baynes with massive dunk

Joel Embiid flattens Aron Baynes with massive dunk

NBA

Joel Embiid flattens Aron Baynes with massive dunk

Sixers big man Joel Embiid taught Aron Baynes a lesson about trusting the process during the second quarter of Saturday’s game with a thunderous dunk.

It happened when Ben Simmons came flying down the court with the ball, and then proceeded to dish it to Embiid with a nice behind-the-back pass. Embiid then finished off the play with authority — dunking all over Baynes, who was attempting to protect the rim.

Embiid managed to throw down the dunk — knocking Baynes down in the process — while absorbing contact and drawing the foul for a three-point play opportunity.

That was one of the best dunks of the playoffs so far. Embiid destroyed Baynes on that play.

76ers, Featured, Featured Story, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More 76ers
Home