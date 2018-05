Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is still one of the most popular people in the Philadelphia area after the team’s Super Bowl win.

As such, he was given the honor to ring the bell before Game 3 of the Celtics-Sixers series at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, and he did just that.

Check out how Foles inspired the fans to go nuts cheering as he did the damn thing.

Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles rings the bell in Philly 🏆 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/XRKDDXMwRl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 5, 2018

Hopefully the Sixers can channel that energy in the must-win game.