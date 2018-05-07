Marcus Morris taunts Joel Embiid during game with '3-0' sign

Celtics big man Marcus Morris has gotten into it with Joel Embiid a number of times during the playoff series, and Monday’s game was no different.

The two were seen having some words at the end of a play, and that’s when Morris reminded Embiid what the series lead was. The Celtics went into Game 4 having won all three games, so Morris did a “3-0” gesture with his hands.

Embiid didn’t say much after that, which makes sense. When an opponent reminds you what the scoreboard says, there isn’t much you can do to combat that, aside from winning.