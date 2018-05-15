Recap: Celtics Beat Cavs to Take the 2-0 Lead

“LeBron is going to get his 40 points- so what?! So long as we can shut down the rest of his team we got this. We’re at home”

-Every Celtics fan.

After leading for all but 8 minutes during the first game, the Celtics knew they’d take the Cavs best punch heading into Game 2 on Tuesday night.

LeBron responded as expected: he dropped a triple double with 42 points in the TD Garden- but only one other Cleveland player even cracked the 20 point mark, and the Boston Celtics relied on a team effort to remain undefeated during the playoffs on their parquet floor.

Final Score: 107-94

The Game Flow

Two players put everyone on notice from the opening tip, LeBron and Jaylen. LeBron was his expected animal self as he consistently drove to the hoop with ferocity and drained fall away 3’s that look like they were shot in a video game. The good news was the Celtics were expecting the gut punch and said as much in the interviews following Game 1, and they reacted like a team that was prepared to take it.

Jaylen Brown was proactive, actually, as he came off of the screen and drilled a 3 immediately following the opening tip. We know he doesn’t like to play with his food, and tonight my man looked HUNGRY. Al Horford and Aron Baynes were the only other Celtics to score in the quarter. In fact, LeBron and Jaylen combined to score 35 (or 70%) of the two team’s 50 total points in the first quarter. The Cavs led heading into the second quarter, 27-23.

The second quarter really highlighted the physicality of the game, especially when it starts with a couple of large men like Aron Baynes and Larry Nance Jr. rolling around on the ground for a ball. Unfortunately, they’d both get up smiling about the incident – for now (if there’s one thing this series is missing it was choppiness, but more on that later).

The Celtics fell down 9 at one point this quarter, at which point Stevens decided Al had had enough rest and put him back in the game. Jayson Tatum almost never makes it look easy at the rim, but his first field goal of the game came halfway through the quarter when he made a pretty move to make a lane then dropped in his patented scoop-n-score at the rim. That was the first of 9 straight points for the rook, as he and Korver exchanged blows for most of the remainder of the quarter.

Marcus Smart had a classic Smart play in which he accidentally threw the ball up in the air (he was going for a 3, then decided to stop mid-launch, and the ball went flying much like it would in a video game) but then followed that up with a couple of CLUTCH assists. One of which was to Marcus Morris, who’d score 6 straight points for the Celtics to end the half at 55-48, Cavs.

Morris for two… Morris for two 😏 pic.twitter.com/98VO66Gcmv — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 16, 2018

It seemed like each quarter was a different Celtics player’s turn to wake up, and the third quarter was Rozier’s. It started with the announcers curse, of course, as one of those jamoke’s mentioned how quiet he had been up until that point of the game and Scary Terry kicked into high gear. Terry scored 7 straight points for Boston, but Tristan Thompson’s third offensive rebound put-back briefly regained the lead for the Cavs.

The Celtics ultimately pulled a 14 point turnaround thanks to lockdown defense that forced turnover after turnover from the Cavs, and converted 10 fast break points in the quarter to up their total to 12 for the game. The catalysts were of course Marcus Smart and Al Horford, but Marcus Morris deserves a nod, as well. They were in the Cavs head on defense, and they started converting on offense during the quarter as well.

If it seems that it’s been a while since I’ve mentioned LeBron or Jaylen, that’s because there’s been virtually no reason to. After starting with 21 points, LeBron ended half with just 25 points and remained mostly quiet for the third quarter. Jaylen, likewise, scored just 2 in the second and just 4 more in the third. Some people pointed to LeBron’s collision with Tatum’s shoulder, which briefly sent him to the locker room in the second season, but that doesn’t explain the almost ENTIRE second quarter prior to the collision. As far as Jaylen’s performance- yes, he hurt his hamstring mere weeks ago. Yes, he was grabbing it and he doesn’t look to have the same explosiveness. But we’re not here to make excuses for him! Both of these men know that if you’re on that court then people will expect the best- that’s just how it is.

While LeBron was quiet for the middle two quarters, Love did his part by coming alive in the third. According to ESPN’s broadcast, 11 of Love’s 20 points came in the quarter, and he brought a double-double in rebounds with him into the fourth. But the Celtics now had the lead, 84-77, heading into the fourth.

A Marcus Smart steal started the fourth and essentially confirmed the Cavs worst fear: the Celtics were coming for that ass, Larry. Smart continued to show off the passing skills tonight, as he tallied 8 assists, one of which sent the C’s up 11 in the 4th quarter. LeBron woke up very briefly to blow past guys like Greg Monroe or Aron Baynes for easy 2’s at the end of the game, but for the most part the Celtics just cruised to victory. And by cruised, I mean they worked hard as hell on defense to stifle any last chance the Cavs felt like they had in coming back during this game. Despite leading 101-89, every Boston player was still running Cleveland off the line because they know how quickly a game can change- and THAT’S good coaching, my friends. Just a conditioning, really, and Stevens has successfully drilled it into these guys.

Al Horford nailed a DEEP two towards the end of the game to put Boston up 14, their largest lead of the night up until that point, then stole a pass and led the break on the next possession. Ho hum. No biggie, just game clinching plays. The Celtics went on to win 107-94 and have secured the 2-0 series lead heading into Cleveland.

Highlights

Jay-Tay seen here warming up. He’d have a hot quarter, but not much else tonight on the offensive end. He’d finish with 11 points while grabbing 3 rebounds and dishing a couple of dimes. Luckily, Boston didn’t need him tonight.

Al Horford continues to shine in all aspects of the game. Earlier in the season we were told that his teammates know to run to the hoop whenever he has the ball inside the arc because they know he’ll feed the open man and it’ll be an easy 2 – Jaylen clearly had that in mind here.