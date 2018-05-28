Ben Simmons addresses possibility of playing with LeBron James

No one really knows what LeBron James will do this summer, but it does appear that he’s likely leaning toward leaving Cleveland, win or lose in the NBA Finals.

Among the favorites for landing spots is Philadelphia, as the Sixers have a young team loaded with talent, and James would be able to stay in the Eastern Conference, avoiding the Warriors and Rockets along the way.

But it’s been said that James and Ben Simmons couldn’t coexist on the same team, being that both players need to have the ball in their hands.

Simmons was asked about it by TMZ Sports over the weekend, and he had this to say.

“There’s only one way to find out, man,” he said.

It sure looks like Simmons is open to playing with James, and the two could probably make it work if ned be. The same thing was said about playing alongside Dwyane Wade, and the two went on to win multiple titles in Miami.