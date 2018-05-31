Money Where Your Mouth Is: UFC Utica

In this segment, we take a look at the betting advice of some of the well-known MMA Twitter gamblers. They offer their free advice to you here and we track the picks. If you like what you see, be sure to check them all out on Twitter and see what else they have to offer. Also, if you think you have what it takes to be a top MMA Twitter handicapper, message @GumbyVreeland on Twitter and PUT YOUR MONEY WHERE YOUR MOUTH IS!

Each bettor has 5 units(u) to bet each event. 5 units should be the maximum you bet on a card. So if you bet $100 a card, each unit is $20 for you. If you bet $10 a card, each unit is $2.

This week’s card: UFC Utica

Balboa (@BalboaFightPix)

Bio: Balboa has been following MMA all his life. He began watching boxing with his father and has fond memories of the early UFC days. Within the last few years he has taken his knowledge of the sport to the next level. Training in Jiu jitsu deepened his knowledge and passion for the sport. He decided to use his skills beyond the academy. Balboa began tracking his bets on http://www.betmma.tips/BalboaFightPicks…, you can follow along there and of course follow him on twitter @ BalboaFightPix. Join him and his deep knowledge of MMA.

Record: 2-2 (-3.56u)

UFC Utica Picks:

Green – 2.5u (-255)

Lummis Locks MMA (@LummisLocks)

Bio: Has been betting on MMA for about 2 years now. When he found out it was a thing to sell picks it inspired him to eventually start tracking via a 3rd party. He’s been on betmma.tips/Lummis for almost 4 months now. Can’t say that he’s happy with where he’s at, but feels like he’s learned so much in the small amount of time since he started treating handicapping as more than a hobby. Is a student, so the surprising amount of free time comes in handy.

Record: 23-18 (-2.87u)

UFC Utica Picks:

No Playable Picks This Week

MMA Knockout Bets (@BetsandPicksMMA)

Bio: Has been betting on MMA for 6 years. 2017 was the first year of 3rd party tracked picks and he went 77-49 and finished up 37.21 units. In 2018, he started giving his bets out of Twitter (which you can follow above). You can also check out his recently 3rd party tracked bets at betmma.tips/mmaknockoutbets.

Record: 13-8 (+3.11u)

UFC Utica Picks:

Rivera – 1u (-115)

Rivera Inside the Distance – .45u (+364)

Green – 1.85u (-255)

Ellenberger – 1.7u (-190)

MMA-Manifesto Picks

Record: 20-35 (-5.95u)

UFC Utica Picks:

Spitz – 1u (+220)

Wood – 3u (-300)

Oracle (@OracleMMAPicks)

Bio: A team of two passionate MMA fans that share picks after years of experience analyzing and betting on MMA professionally. After a while following the sport, they realized they were good at picking winners so they decided to commit full time and they haven’t looked back ever since. Over the years they developed their own method for breaking down fights with an emphasis on finding value. They generally tend to favor higher odds bets as betting huge favorites is a sucker’s game. Picking close fights is their specialty.

Record: 1-2 (-4.14u)

UFC Utica Picks:

No Picks at this Time

NO LONGER WITH US

MMA-Betting (@PureMMABetting)

Bio: He has been following and betting on MMA for many years and winning on a regular basis, so decided to share the joys of his bets. No charges for picks just a simple format – single, doubles and a parlay for each event. You can follow his picks from the Twitter account above.

Record: 3-10 (-23.6u)

Newsome MMA (@Newsome_MMA)

Bio: Handicapper out of England and owner of the website NewsomeMMA.co.uk. You can track his bets 3rd party at betmma.tips/NewsomeMMA. Plus you can check out his YouTube series, Victory in Vegas.

Record: 27-27-1 (-7.00u)