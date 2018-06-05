Isaiah Thomas zings Cavs on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Isaiah Thomas’ tenure with the Cavs was an absolute nightmare, as he didn’t even last one season with the team.

Underwhelming results, struggles on the defensive end and dissension led to him being shipped out of Cleveland just before the trade deadline, and it’s now unclear where he’ll end up next season, as he’s set to be a free agent in the summer.

And apparently, he still has a bone to pick with the Cavs, so he zinged them on the big stage on Monday night.

Thomas appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for a funny segment, which entitled him appearing on a game show called Generation Gap. He even snuck in a zinger at one point during it.

“I’m like the Cavs. I’m gonna get swept,” Thomas quipped.

Isaiah Thomas took a shot at the Cavs on Jimmy Kimmel tonight “I’m like the Cavs, I’m gonna get swept” 😂 SAVAGE 💀 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/5wON6xoQhd — Sports ON Tap (@SONTSports) June 5, 2018

Nice.