Video: Kyrie Irving was asked about teaming up with LeBron again, and gave a confusing answer

Kyrie Irving when asked about potentially being reunited with LeBron👀pic.twitter.com/KFviVZq53k — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 12, 2018

Once again, Kyrie Irving gives another generic answer to a burning question. In case you forgot, Irving said practically the same thing about that possibility back in February.

“I mean, in professional sports, anything can happen, so, you never know,” Irving stated during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday.

With the way Kyrie answers questions, you could ask him if the Dinosaurs would come back and he would say that very same ‘anything can happen’ line. So, with all the eye emojis and LeBron to the Celtics photoshops — let’s take it how it is. Kyrie has absolutely no choice in this and LeBron going to Boston is slim to none. I’ll believe these things when I see them.