Your Morning Dump... Where we take a look at the draft and Mitchell Robinson's red flags

At this point, Celtics fans should be rather adept to the team making a deep playoff run and still having the benefit of drafting high in the lottery thanks to Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett heist of 2013. The trade that at the time gutted the hearts of Celtics fans, and gave Nets fans the same joy we had in the summer of 2007. The trade that in hindsight ripped the life and soul out of the Nets organization, and jump started the Celtics into a new era. The trade that netted the Celtics Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kyrie Irving.

Unfortunately, we must go back to reality (for this year at least) and begin making draft picks near the end of the first round, like most other contending teams. That means that the Celtics will be slotted at #27 in this years upcoming draft. There are a number of prominent college players that should be available at that point, but it may be a good idea to swing big and hope for a home run by drafting the ever so confused Mitchell Robinson.

This year’s preeminent red flag player, which is why there’s a good chance he’ll be available when the Celtics pick. His decision to pull out of the NBA draft combine was consistent with his previous choices. He attended three different high schools, finally coming into prominence at Louisiana’s Chalmette High School, where he became a McDonald’s All-American. He originally committed to Texas A&M, switched to Western Kentucky, and left the summer before his freshman season without playing a game. He briefly returned in September before announcing he was again leaving school again, this time to prepare for the NBA draft. League rules prevented him from playing in the G-League, and as such Robinson spent his time in training. But there’s a good reason he’s considered the ultimate risk/reward player. When last seen in competition he was an explosive shot-blocker with proven 3-point ability and great touch at the rim — in other words, someone with the beginnings of a modern day NBA big man.

Boston Herald: NBA draft: Any big names out there for Celtics?

The Herald piece touches on some higher lottery guys such as Deandre Ayton, Mo Bamba, and Marvin Bagley. Given the fact that those players will be gone long before the Celtics pick, and there is not much noise about the Celtics trading up… let’s talk about Mitchell Robinson. Although incredibly talented, he is a player that is also extremely raw that comes with a couple red flags. A year ago at this time, Mitchell Robinson was a consensus top 10 player who was committed to play at Western Kentucky of Conference USA.

RED FLAG #1 Normally, players of that caliber look to play in conferences with more competitive competition. NBA GM’s have questioned his motor and competitive instincts due to this decision

RED FLAG #2 Less than two weeks after arriving on campus for summer training, he packed his bags and left school without alerting the coaching staff.

RED FLAG # 3 Due to the fact that he was indeed on campus at Western Kentucky and attended a class, he was ruled ineligible by the NCAA to play at a different school without sitting out a season due to their transfer rule. Robinson elected to sit out the season and train for the draft, so he has not played an organized game of basketball in over a year.

Teams drafting at the end of the first round should be all over this kid. Yes, there are questions about him. But let’s be honest… if a team hits on a player at the end of the first round, they did a good job. If they don’t they likely won’t catch hell because they aren’t expected to find elite talent at that point in the draft. Mitchell Robinson is clearly a boom or bust prospect, but one worth taking a shot at considering a year ago, he was being mentioned in the same breath as Mo Bamba and Deandre Ayton.

And just imagine Kyrie running the pick and roll with this beast.

Yet another gorgeous alley oop from Quade Green to Mitchell Robinson. pic.twitter.com/ZxXEeiSJKt — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) March 30, 2017

I could get used to that.

On Page 2… Maybe the Celtics give the hometown kid some love?

I’m no Boston College fan. In fact, I hate Boston College more than anything (Go UMass,) but it is hard to ignore the talent that Jerome Robinson displayed last season in Chestnut Hill.

Before last season, the Boston College basketball program had seen better days. They had a new coach in Jim Christian, who managed to win only 6 conference games in his first 3 years as head coach. Due to the emergence of Jerome Robinson, all that changed.

Over Robinson’s first two seasons in Chestnut Hill, Boston College went just 2-34 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Last season, behind Robinson’s 20.7 points per game, the Eagles went 7-11 in the ACC and 19-16 overall, their first winning season since 2010-11.

Boston Globe: Once a little-known recruit, Jerome Robinson’s draft stock is skyrocketing

Everyone knows the ACC is college basketball’s most prestigious basketball conference. Playing in the ACC, teams are forced to go up against the Duke’s and North Carolina’s of the world (literally.) Robinson went off against Duke, scoring 24 points and hitting the go ahead 3 point shot with a minute and twenty seconds left, seen here.

He is not incredibly athletic, which probably has to do with the fact that he was not highly recruited coming out of high school.

So Christian and his assistants decided to widen their range and take some chances. That summer Spinelli was at an AAU tournament in Augusta, Ga., when he spotted a versatile wing who seemed to score however he pleased. Spinelli had coached future Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton at Texas A&M, and he noticed some similarities between the two.

Considering the future of Marcus Smart is up in the air, you can bet that Danny Ainge has more than 1 guard on his radar. But if Khris Middleton 2.0 is available at #27, Danny should be ready to nab him.

And finally…

I do think it’s interesting that conventional wisdom has assumed that the Celtics will act aggressively in pursuing Leonard after they were unwilling to do what it took to get Jimmy Butler or Paul George last summer. (Though, depending on whom you ask, their offer for George might have been more attractive in a vacuum at the time than what the Indiana Pacers got.) Yes, Danny Ainge dipped into the stockpile of draft picks to add Irving last summer. But knowing what we know now about Isaiah Thomas‘ health, that looks more like a deal too good to pass up than a case of Boston going all-in on a star player. Yes, Leonard is surely the best player of this group. Still, I don’t think the Celtics are going to offer as much for him as a possible rental as they would a player under contract for several years.

ESPN Insider (Free)

There’s nothing really new on the Kawhi Leonard trade rumor but ESPN Insiders Kevin Pelton and Bobby Marks go deep on potential Celtics offers.

Neither are convinced the Celtics are going to make a move.

