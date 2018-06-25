World Cup 2018 group stage predictions: Brazil and Germany to easy through, Argentina in big trouble

There are still plenty of teams battling for a place in the knockout rounds of the 2018 World Cup in Russia with one group game each left to play.

The hosts have already qualified for the last 16, but they must face Uruguay on June 25 to determine who claims top spot in Group A.

The two sides have met just once previously in a friendly back in 2012 that finished 1-1, but the South Americans are fancied to triumph this time around.

Spain and Portugal should defeat Morocco and Iran respectively in Group B, although who will finish top of the group is a difficult call.

Cristiano Ronaldo has already scored four goals for Portugal and he may add to his tally against Iran to help his team secure top spot.

France’s World Cup betting odds are still around 8/1 to win the tournament despite already securing their progression to the last 16.

Didier Deschamps’ side should beat Denmark in their final group game, but the Danes are still expected to join them from Group C. Peru can take at least a point off Australia in the other game in this group to prevent their opponents snatching second place off Denmark.

Argentina are in big trouble in Group D and anything less than a victory over Nigeria on June 26 will see them eliminated.

Iceland can take second place if they beat already-qualified Croatia in their final group fixture, but Nigeria are fancied to upset the odds and qualify from this section.

Brazil could still be eliminated if things do not go their way in their Group E clash with Serbia, but the Samba Kings should prove too strong and go through alongside Switzerland.

Germany’s last-gasp goal against Sweden saved their blushes in Group F and a victory over South Korea should take them through to the last 16. Mexico have been impressive in their two games so far and can avoid defeat against Sweden to also make it through.

England and Belgium may change their starting line-ups for the Group G decider and the outcome of the game is likely to hinge on which team adapts best to those changes.

Both sides will be aware that a first-placed finish is likely to put them in a tougher side of the draw, but Belgium are fancied to grab a narrow win to take top spot.

Japan need a point against Poland to guarantee qualification from Group H and they look capable of safely navigating their way through.

Colombia looked impressive against the Poles in their last match and they can defeat Senegal to also reach the knockout stage.